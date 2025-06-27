Support Journalism

Attorneys in southern Oklahoma elected two former judges to represent members of the Oklahoma Bar Association on the state’s Judicial Nominating Commission. Former Associate District Judge Trace Cole Sherrill of Durant and former Special Judge Steven Stice of Norman were elected to the commission, according to the Oklahoma Bar Association. Vote totals for the election were not included in the OBA’s election results announcement, but only OBA members in the two southern districts were allowed to vote.

Sherrill graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1992 and started working as a special judge from 1995 until his election to the bench as an associate district judge for Bryan County in 2019. He retired in 2022 and now works as a mediator.

Stice graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Law in 1996. In 2010, he was appointed special judge for Cleveland County, and he held the position until 2020.

John “Jack” Cadenhead of Seminole, J. Revell Parrish and Hayley R. Stillwell of Norman also ran for the JNC seats, but were not elected.

Stitt appoints judges in Custer, Oklahoma and Seminole counties

Oklahoma’s Judicial Nominating Commission accepts applications for judicial vacancies and presents a trio of recommended candidates to the governor for consideration. For years, the JNC’s secrecy and composition has been a source of political debate, with an effort to eliminate it failing in the 2023 legislative session. This year, lawmakers passed HB 2013 to add a trio of minor transparency requirements.

Since March, Stitt has appointed new judges in Custer, Oklahoma and Seminole counties, bringing the number of judges he has appointed in the state to at least 46.

In Custer County, Stitt appointed Dana Hada as the new associate district judge to succeed Donna Dirickson, who was appointed district judge for the second judicial district in November. Hada previously served as the municipal attorney for Shattuck as well as the municipal judge for Arnett, and she officially took office May 22. Lynn Lawrence Housley, a former assistant district attorney, and Stephanie Parker-Jones, the municipal prosecutor for the City of Clinton, were also presented to Stitt as nominees, but not selected. The Judicial Nominating Commission did not nominate applicant Sheri Marie Johnson Foss, a former assistant attorney general.

In Oklahoma County, Stitt appointed Lydia Green as the new district judge to succeed now-Rep. Aletia Timmons (D-OKC), who resigned to run for in a special election for House District 97 in the Legislature. Green previously served as a special judge for Oklahoma County since 2017, according to a short Oklahoma Bar Association biography, and she officially took office June 10. Martha Oakes and Cassandra Williams, who both also served as special judges in Oklahoma County, were the other two nominees presented to Stitt, but they were not selected.

In Seminole County, Stitt appointed Christopher Anderson as the new associate district judge to succeed Brett Butner, who was appointed district judge for Seminole County in October. Previously a special judge for Seminole County, Anderson officially took office March 12. Seminole State College Regent Ryan Harley Pitts and Seminole Nation Judge Peary Livingston Robertson were also presented to Stitt as nominees, but they were not selected. The Judicial Nominating Commission did not nominate applicants Blayne Phillips Norman and Joshua Lynn Pyron.

JNC interviews Creek County, Tulsa County applicants

The Judicial Nominating Commission is interviewing candidates for two judicial vacancies in Creek and Tulsa counties. After the commission concludes the candidate interview, three nominees for each judicial office will be presented to Stitt for final selection and appointment.

In Creek County, District Judge Douglas Golden retired Feb. 1, leaving the county short a judicial officer. The first notice of judicial vacancy drew only two candidates, leading to a second round of applicants that brought the total up to four: Philip James Cozzoni of Bristow, Timothy Wallen Daniel of Drumright, Robert John Getchell of Tulsa and Jason Cornell Serner of Mannford.

Cozzoni spent most of his career working for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, while also working as a “police legal advisor” for the City of Tulsa, according to his LinkedIn. He is also listed as the city court clerk in the City of Jenks staff directory.

Daniel is a criminal defense attorney admitted to the Oklahoma and Texas bar associations. He graduated from the Washburn University School of Law in 1987.

Getchell is a shareholder at GableGotwals with “almost 40 years of real estate experience.” He served seven years on the Oklahoma Abstracters Board, including a term as chairperson of the board.

Serner is listed as a special judge in Creek County.

In Tulsa County, Associate District Judge Clifford Smith resigned May 1. Three candidates — all from Tulsa — applied for the judicial offic,e and they will likely all three be sent to the governor by the JNC after their vetting process. Matthew Todd Chesbro, Nathan Wayne Smith and Guy W. Tucker, Jr. all filed to succeed Smith.

Chesbro currently serves as a special judge for Tulsa County’s family court, and he was an Oklahoma State University wrestling star in the 1990s.

Nathan Wayne Smith — not to be confused with Crowe and Dunlevy Director Nathaniel T. Smith — was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association in 2021. With four years of legal experience, the young attorney does meet the two-year requirement practice requirement to serve as an associate judge.

Tucker was admitted to the Oklahoma Bar Association in 1994 and is also listed as a member of the Muscogee Nation Bar Association. His practice areas are listed as insurance and criminal law.

Judicial vacancy in Carter County opens applications

Attorneys in Carter County interested in serving as district judge have until July 18 to submit an application with the JNC to succeed Dennis Morris, who is retiring effective Sept. 1. In order to apply, attorneys must live with Carter County and have four years of experience as a licensed attorney in Oklahoma.

Applicants may mail or hand deliver their applications to the JNC Chairman Jim Bland at the Administrative Office of the Courts in Oklahoma City in order to apply. Applications must be received before 5 p.m. Friday, July 18, or be postmarked “on or before July 18.”

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.