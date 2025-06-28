Support Journalism

Seven candidates are competing in a July 12 special election to represent District 5 on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council. The district covers the northeast corner of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, including parts of Haskell County and LeFlore County.

The seat was vacated by Ron Perry, who resigned April 1 after being charged with six counts of sexual battery. The winning candidate will serve the remainder of Perry’s four-year term, which began in 2023. They will join 11 other council members responsible for establishing tribal law and overseeing the Choctaw Nation’s $2.8 billion budget.

Tami (Gonzalez) Cantrell, Marlena Crase, Sharona Farmer, Kimberly Ford, Earl Smith, Vincent “Vinnie” Terrell and Jennifer Turner are the District 5 candidates.

If no candidate receives a majority vote in the July 12 election, the top two vote-getters will compete in a runoff Aug. 9. District 5 is one of three remaining contested elections in the Choctaw Nation, alongside Districts 4 and 12. The District 7 race was initially contested this year, but the Choctaw Nation Election Board certified incumbent Joey Tom’s victory June 2 after challenger Adrian Johnico died in a car crash near Talihina.

District 5 candidates Crase, Farmer, Smith, Terrell and Turner issued a joint statement on Facebook honoring Johnico, who reportedly was listed as a pedestrian in an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report about the crash.

“Running for office is an act of love and service to our people,” they wrote. “Adrian’s commitment to the Choctaw Nation and his desire to make a difference will not be forgotten. We honor his spirit and his willingness to step forward for his community.”

The following cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, including social media and candidate biographies submitted to the Choctaw Nation Election Board. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.

Tami (Gonzalez) Cantrell

Age: 45

Hometown: Stigler

Profession/background: Tami Gonzalez Cantrell is a cattle rancher and educator whose family lives on its original allotment land, according to her candidate biography. She has worked at both local and national tribal levels, including with the Choctaw Nation in “positions serving youth and our vulnerable adults and elders.” She worked as an events coordinator for the Self-Governance Communication and Education Tribal Consortium for eight years, according to her LinkedIn. Since 2021, Cantrell has worked as a teacher, spending one year at Hanna Public Schools and the past three years at Eufaula Public Schools.

Platform: In her candidate biography, Cantrell emphasized her support for strengthening tribal sovereignty.

“The decision to embark on this journey within the tribal government comes from a love and dedication to my fellow Chahtas,” Cantrell wrote. “The continued fight for our tribal sovereign rights is one that I will continue throughout my life, as we as proud people deserve the right to govern ourselves.”

Cantrell said she would use the council position to improve the quality of life for elders and expand opportunities for Choctaw youth. She supports more agricultural programs to teach Choctaw youth “to be good stewards of the land and its products” and seeks to expand cultural education programs for the nation’s children. Cantrell said she would advocate for greater education and employment opportunities for all citizens and that she plans to travel the district if elected to better understand community needs.

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Marlena Crase

Age: 52

Hometown: Stigler

Profession/background: Marlena Crase graduated from McCurtain High School and holds a cosmetology license from Poteau Beauty College, according to her candidate biography. She founded a beauty salon and has owned and operated two pawn shops with her husband for the past 14 years. She was a longtime member of Stigler MRS, an organization that provides scholarships and financial support to Stigler residents, previously serving as its president.

Platform: Crase said she wants to expand financial support and leadership opportunities for Choctaw youth. She said she would advocate for programs like the Choctaw Nation Summer Youth Program, which offers the nation’s youth paid employment in tribal offices.

“I am running for Choctaw Council because I would love to help others obtain the opportunities I was given through the Choctaw Nation,” Crase wrote in a Facebook post announcing her candidacy. “The youth is our future, and now is the time to invest in and provide the right programs and tools needed for them to thrive as future leaders of our tribe.”

In the post, Crase also said she would advocate for more services for Choctaw families. She said she would use her council position to develop family violence prevention programs and explore assisted living options for Choctaw elders and their working families.

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Sharona Farmer

Age: 49

Hometown: Spiro

Profession/background: Sharona Farmer is a former teacher with 13 years of classroom experience, according to her candidate biography. She holds a master’s degree in school counseling from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and is pursuing a doctorate in education. For the past six years, she has worked as a career counselor for the Choctaw Nation, according to her LinkedIn. In her biography, Farmer touted her involvement with initiatives such as the Choctaw Health Education in Rural Oklahoma for Employment Success program, which offers Choctaw citizens interested in the health care industry access to funding, educational and career opportunities. Farmer has also served on the boards of Pervasive Parenting and Spiro Schools’ Indian Education program and is a Sequoyah Fellow of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society.

Platform: In her candidate biography, Farmer said promoting education is one of her main goals if elected to the council.

“I have dedicated my life to education and community service,” Farmer wrote. “I am running for Tribal Council because I believe our future is strongest when we lead with our hearts and are guided by our values.”

Farmer’s priorities include supporting students by promoting culturally-rooted learning and increasing employment and entrepreneurship pathways for Choctaw citizens. She also advocates for access to health care and wellness programming in rural areas, expanding affordable housing options and preserving Choctaw language and traditions.

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Kimberly Ford

Age: 58

Hometown: Kinta

Profession/background: Kimberly Ford has worked as a licensed practical nurse for 39 years, including two decades with the Choctaw Nation Health Service Authority, according to her candidate biography. She graduated from Talihina High School and attended Kiamichi Area Vocational School. Ford previously owned the Kinta Kafe for eight years and managed a cattle operation until her husband’s death. She is also a caregiver for her mother.

Platform: In her candidate biography, Ford said she wanted her leadership to set an example for future generations of Choctaw citizens.

“I aspire to demonstrate to my granddaughter the importance of working for and supporting our Choctaw community and making District 5 a desirable place to live,” Ford wrote. “My family has always taught me the value of serving our Choctaw people while enjoying the process.”

Ford also said she supports expanding health care services for families and caregivers to create a “robust support system, extending beyond hospitals and hospice care,” and to help families balance work and caretaking responsibilities. She says she wants to listen closely to constituents to make targeted improvements to her district.

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Earl Smith

Age: 51

Hometown: Keota

Profession/background: At a livestreamed campaign event, Earl Smith said he has spent the past year and a half working as a facilities maintenance technician for the Choctaw Nation, after spending much of his professional life in construction. He is a lifelong resident of Keota and said his time working alongside families and businesses in the Choctaw Nation has given him a deep understanding of District 5.

Platform: In his candidate biography, Smith said he would strive to increase transparency and trust if elected to the Tribal Council.

“I have deep roots in the District 5 community and a strong commitment to tribal values,” Smith wrote. “I believe in working together with the people of District 5 to ensure every voice is heard. My commitment to transparency and open communication will help build trust within our community, making it a better place to live and thrive for generations to come.”

Smith said he seeks to bridge the gap between citizens and council members to preserve tribal heritage and find solutions based on a “deep understanding of local issues.”

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Vincent ‘Vinnie’ Terrell

Age: 55

Hometown: Stigler

Profession/background: According to his Facebook profile, Vincent “Vinnie” Terrell works as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He is a lifelong resident of Stigler.

Platform: In a post on Facebook, Terrell said he supports attracting manufacturers to the district, expanding child care for nontraditional work hours and creating a local addiction recovery center with an emergency counselor. He also wants to allow more citizens, including those without college degrees or with past convictions, access to tribal jobs. In a post announcing his candidacy, Terrell said he had considered running for years but never wanted to run against an incumbent.

“I am a servant by nature and I feel I would serve our tribal members well,” Terrell wrote. “I will be very open to ideas on how we could better serve our members. We must never settle in the pursuit of moving forward.”

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Jennifer Turner

Age: 53

Hometown: Stigler

Profession/background: Jennifer Turner is a registered nurse with 30 years of experience who currently serves as RN unit manager at the Choctaw Nation Healthcare Center, according to her candidate biography. She also spent 13 years on the Stigler Public Schools Board of Education.

Platform: In her candidate biography, Turner made health care a focus of her campaign.

“My life has been spent caring for others,” Turner wrote. “I will continue to advocate for every tribal member to receive the compassionate, high-quality care they deserve.”

Turner also said she would expand programs to support Choctaw youth through college or vocational school.

In a recent Facebook post, Turner said she would advocate for expanded health care, affordable housing and cultural programming throughout District 5. She also said she supported prioritizing the hiring of Choctaw applicants for tribal positions and pledged to work with Choctaw citizens to help navigate the nation’s resources.

Online: Candidate biography | Facebook

Jessica Pearce Jessica Pearce is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She is also a reporter for OSU’s campus newspaper, The O’Colly.