Two candidates, Regina Mabray and Vickie McClure, are running for the open District 12 seat on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.

District 12 spans the northwest corner of the Choctaw Nation Reservation, covering parts of Coal, Hughes and Pittsburg counties and the communities of Coalgate and Calvin. The winning candidate will succeed longtime Councilman James Frazier, who is retiring after 35 years. The victor will serve a four-year term on the 12-member council, which writes laws and oversees the Choctaw Nation’s $2.8 billion budget.

Mabray, 60, has spent 34 years in education as a teacher, librarian and administrator, according to her candidate biography. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in library media from East Central University and a master’s degree in school administration from Northeastern State University. She has worked as a coordinator for the Choctaw Nation’s Johnson O’Malley program, served as director of Indian education at Stuart Public Schools and remains active in her church as secretary, board member and Sunday school superintendent.

Frazier has endorsed McClure, 70, who retired in March after 19 years as a community social worker for the Choctaw Nation. She previously worked in tribal archives and currently serves as president of the District 12 Community Committee and as a session clerk at her church. She is a former trustee of the Choctaw Nation Housing Authority and was a 10-year member of the Princess Pageant Committee, according to her candidate biography.

District 12 is one of three remaining contested elections for the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, alongside District 4 and District 5. The District 7 race was also contested, but the Choctaw Nation Election Board certified incumbent Joey Tom’s re-election June 2 following the death of challenger Adrian Johnico in a car accident.

McClure and Mabray each spoke with NonDoc about their candidacy ahead of the July 12 election.

McClure: ‘I don’t want us to forget who we are and where we come from’

Throughout her campaign, McClure has emphasized strengthening Choctaw language and cultural education, particularly among younger citizens.

“I don’t want us to forget who we are and where we come from,” McClure said. “They don’t teach the Trail of Tears in school, but our youth need to know this. Even our people in their 20s to 40s don’t know their culture. We need more education on our culture.”

McClure cited language and beading classes as examples of efforts she would expand.

Mabray has also emphasized cultural programming and said she would prioritize educational resources and youth involvement across District 12.

“Education changes lives, not just for the individual, but for their entire family and community,” Mabray said. “We need to ensure our youth have access to cultural and recreational programs that support their mental and physical well-being.”

Mabray: ‘Everyone, young and old, deserves a safe place to call home’

Both candidates support efforts to expand affordable housing for Choctaw families and elders. Mabray said she would prioritize housing developments for Choctaw families and elders and promote additional support for home renovations.

“These programs work, and we need more of them,” Mabray said. “Everyone, young and old, deserves a safe place to call home.”

McClure said District 12 has already seen growth in affordable housing, pointing to recent housing developments already underway in the district.

“Our working families, our 20- to 40-year-olds, their biggest need is housing,” McClure said. “We’ve had 40 affordable rental homes built across District 12. We have 10 independent elderly homes with 10 more in the process of getting built, and District 12 has 15 LEAP homes.”

McClure said she hopes to help more citizens access existing services and resources.

“I know some of the contacts to make, and if I don’t know them, I’ve always been able to pick up the phone and just start calling,” McClure said.

Mabray, however, said District 12 residents face unmet needs, particularly in health care. She called access to medical services one of District 12’s most “pressing challenges,” especially for elders who must travel long distances to clinics.

“That creates added burdens in terms of transportation, time, gas and meals,” Mabray said. “Access to timely, respectful and culturally competent care should be a right, not a luxury.”

If elected, Mabray said she would seek to bring more services, including a Choctaw medical clinic, to District 12.

Candidates voice support for Amendment 2

Choctaw voters will also vote on proposed amendments to the Choctaw Constitution, including Amendment 2, which would two remove references to the state of Oklahoma and the U.S. government.

Under Article IV, Section 1 of the Choctaw Constitution, the nation’s laws are currently prevented from “diminish(ing) the rights and privileges that tribal members have as citizens of this nation, the state of Oklahoma, the United States of America or under any act of the Congress of the United States.”

By passing Amendment 2, voters would strike Article IV, Section 1’s references to Oklahoma and the United States to allow the Choctaw Nation to “diminish” rights that tribal citizens hold under state or federal law. The proposed amendment would also change Article XVII of the Choctaw Constitution, which stipulates the oath of office taken by elected or appointed tribal officials. The oath would be amended to delete the pledge to “support, obey and defend” the Oklahoma Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

Supporters argue the amendment would strengthen tribal sovereignty, but critics say it would jeopardize individual rights not explicitly protected in the Choctaw Constitution. Perhaps most immediately, Amendment 2 repeals the language cited by the Choctaw Constitutional Court to invalidate a Tribal Council-passed law banning the recognition of same-sex marriage.

Both Mabray and McClure said they support Amendment 2 despite its potential elimination of rights for Choctaw citizens. Mabray emphasized strengthening tribal sovereignty as her rationale.

“In my view, the intent of Amendment 2 is to strengthen our sovereignty, not to diminish or ignore the role of the federal and state governments,” Mabray said. “That said, I think it’s encouraging that people care enough to ask tough questions and challenge proposals. Healthy debate is a sign of a strong and engaged nation.”

McClure encouraged voters to make up their own minds.

“You need to make that own decision yourself,” McClure said. “I do support the amendment, but everybody is free to choose how they want to vote. You hear both sides, and so you’ve got to make your own decision.”

Jessica Pearce Jessica Pearce is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She is also a reporter for OSU’s campus newspaper, The O’Colly.