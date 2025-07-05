Support Journalism

In the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, four candidates are challenging incumbent Assistant Chief Brian Thomas Palmer in this year’s July 12 election.

Palmer, who won a runoff election to the assistant chief position in 2021 by receiving 59.9 percent of the 942 votes cast, is pursuing his first reelection campaign. His four challengers are Ronnie Harjo Jr., Sheila Harjo, Henson Lena and David Narcomey.

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma is headquartered in Wewoka, and its tribal jurisdiction encompasses Seminole County. Following the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the state Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the existence of the Seminole Nation Reservation.

The July 12 election also features races for chief and several band chiefs, who compose the tribe’s legislative body.

In-person voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at five polling locations, and voting is open to all Seminole Nation of Oklahoma citizens over age 18. Voters will need to bring an official tribal, state or federal photo ID to cast a ballot in person, according to the tribe’s website. A candidate must receive the majority of the votes cast to win. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff election between the two candidates who earned the most votes will be held Aug. 9.

The following cheat sheet is based on publicly available information, such as campaign websites, news reports and social media posts. Information also comes from a forum where three candidates spoke about their platforms June 26. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order, and if the candidate recorded a “candidate video” for the tribe’s YouTube channel, it is embedded accordingly.

Ronnie Harjo Jr.

Age: 53

Profession/background: Ronnie Harjo Jr. has an online presence on Facebook, but he uses it mostly for personal posts and memes. He has a Linktree that suggests he works as a representative for the weight loss company Truvy.

Platform: Harjo does not appear to have conducted a video interview with the Seminole Nation, and he did not attend the June 26 assistant chief candidate forum. He announced his decision to run in a Facebook post that did not detail his platform. One of his posts includes a screenshot from Reservation Dogs director Sterlin Harjo poking fun at Gov. Kevin Stitt’s tense negotiations with the Muscogee Nation regarding motor vehicle compacts.

Online: Personal Facebook | Linktree

Sheila Harjo

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Age: 60

Profession/background: In the candidate forum, Sheila Harjo said she has 45 years of tribal government experience, including eight years of service on the Seminole Nation General Council. Harjo previously served as a finance director for the Seminole Nation and Chickasaw Nation. In her interview with the Seminole Nation, Harjo said she attended Gordon Cooper Technology Center and earned a welding certification. Harjo said she was the first woman to pursue welding at the technology center. Later on, Harjo received her accounting certificate and worked as an accountant.

Platform: Harjo said in the interview that she chose to run for assistant chief because she intends to fight for what she believes in, drawing on her experience in welding school.

“The Seminole Nation is going to be facing some really critical times in the future,” Harjo said. “With the current administration in Washington, we have taken steps backwards a hundred years to Andrew Jackson’s time. I’m seeing things that Andrew Jackson and his cronies did happening now, and with the stroke of a pen, we could be wiped out of the Seminole Nation.”

In the interview, Harjo referenced President Donald Trump’s sweeping federal cuts to national programs within the version of the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” recently advanced by the U.S. Senate, questioning where that could leave the Seminole Nation.

“We’re totally reliant right now on federal funds,” Harjo said. “If they cut out our federal funds, where are we at? We have very limited resources that are non-federal. It’s going to affect our people.”

Online: Campaign Facebook | LinkedIn

Henson Lena

Age: 60

Profession/background: Henson Lena is a current representative of the Ocese Band on the Seminole Nation General Council. He participated in a campus pow wow at Rose State College in 2023 as a dancer in the Gourd Dance.

Platform: Lena does not appear to have an online presence. He also did not interview with the Seminole Nation or appear at the June 26 assistant chief candidate forum.

David Narcomey

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Age: 72

Profession/background: David Narcomey has served three terms as a Seminole Nation General Council representative and is currently band chief of the Fushutche Band. In his interview with the Seminole Nation, Narcomey said he attended East Central University and worked as a nurse for more than 40 years. In addition, Narcomey served as an officer in the U.S. Navy. After retiring from the Navy, Narcomey said he founded a graphic design and screen printing company. He also grew more involved with the American Indian Movement, a grassroots movement dedicated to combating racism and injustice across the U.S.

Platform: Narcomey said in the interview that his experience on the council inspired him to run for assistant chief. If elected, Narcomey said he would work with the chief as an effective problem solver.

“I have developed a clear grasp of the dedication and commitment it takes to move the Seminole Nation forward for success,” Narcomey said. “I felt compelled to run for office because I viewed myself as someone that always comes up with solutions for problems. As assistant chief, I believe I can fill that need as a worker alongside the chief.”

Narcomey also emphasized in the interview the necessity of transparency in tribal leadership, saying he is committed to creating an environment where information flows freely. By exercising transparency, Narcomey said it would encourage collaboration among all members of tribal government and the public.

“Being honest and upfront with people is the best way to operate, and without the help of the people, we can’t accomplish our goals no matter what that might be,” Narcomey said. “Transparency is vital for maintaining organizations’ integrity and ensuring that decisions are understood and embraced.”

Online: Personal Facebook

Brian Thomas Palmer (incumbent)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Age: 45

Profession/background: Brian Thomas Palmer defeated Anthony Wood in a 2021 runoff for the vacant assistant chief seat. Palmer previously served as band chief and assistant band chief of the Tusekia Harjo Band for six years. He also served one-term as the chairman of the Etolwv en Mekko, the organization which encompasses the band chiefs of the 12 Seminole Nation blood bands. Palmer said in his interview with the Seminole Nation the he served as general manager of Chickasaw Nation Enterprises and later became a compliance officer for casinos of the nation. Soon after, Palmer served as the internal compliance auditor where he addressed deficiencies in the nation’s gaming sector.

Platform: In a Facebook post, Palmer reflected on his first term as assistant chief. While he spoke of successes, Palmer also said looking forward is vital, especially considering the current state and federal administrations.

“Our nation faces unprecedented adversity with the current state and federal administrations, with looming budget cuts at the forefront of concern,” Palmer said. “Approved contingency plans ensure a disruption of services won’t occur. A plan must be developed and agreed upon by leadership and more importantly, executed. The attacks on tribal sovereignty and self-determination must be defended by seasoned professionals comfortably navigating the current political field.”

In the same post, Palmer emphasized unity among Seminoles for the sake of elders and children within the community. In order for positive results to occur, he also stressed a need for action to accompany criticism.

“(The) executive and council must collectively develop long-range plans that benefit and surpass the needs of our people,” Palmer said. “More than ever, our tribal nation must elect steady, well-versed leadership possessing leadership principles reflecting the traditional values of our ancestors, historical knowledge of our nation, institutional knowledge of our laws and in-touch with the current political environment at the local, state and national level.”

In the June 26 candidate forum, Palmer addressed barriers to the economic growth of the nation and steps to overcome them. However, he said the chief or assistant chief cannot do it alone, requiring the help of the Seminole Nation Division of Commerce and the nation’s General Council.

“Whenever you think of development, you have to look at what we do have and what areas we can take advantage of,” Palmer said. “For development, we have natural resources, we have water, we have transit that is being built. (…) There are opportunities for government contracts, for private contracts. There are so many different avenues we can use to secure capital and funding for these areas, but it’s not something that can simply be done from the executive office.”

Although Palmer has served as assistant chief alongside Chief Lewis Johnson, Palmer posted on Facebook on July 1 that he has not endorsed any candidate in the election for chief.

Online: Campaign Facebook

Madeline Hoffmann Madeline Hoffmann is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Oklahoma. She is also a reporter for the independent student-produced newspaper at OU, the OU Daily.