A free pop-up clinic offering medical, dental and vision care is being held in Enid this weekend. July 12 to 13.

Organized by Remote Area Medical, the clinic will run Saturday, July 12, and Sunday, July 13, at the Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence Ave. All services are offered for free on a first-come, first-served regardless of insurance, income or immigration status.

Janet Cordell, a longtime RAM volunteer and Enid health sector leader, said the clinic fills a crucial gap for people who might otherwise go without care.

“There’s so many barriers around [health care], sometimes it’s difficult to imagine how people can get things done,” Cordell said. “Some people have limited access to (medical) care but have very little, if any, access to dental and vision. And if they’re working people or parents, they may not be able to get off for a time that fits. But with something like this [clinic], they can.”

Dental services offered by volunteer professionals include cleanings, fillings, x-rays and extractions. Vision care can include eye exams and prescription glasses made on site in RAM’s massive mobile vision laboratory. When they first arrive, patients must choose between dental and vision services owing to high demand. However, it’s possible that patients can access both dental and vision services as time and volunteer capacity allows. General medical services, including pediatric care, physicals, women’s health and diabetes screenings, will be available to all patients.

Looking to volunteer? Medical, dental and vision workers — as well as other community members — can register to volunteer online.

The clinic is set to operate from 6 a.m. to about 6 p.m. Saturday, and from 6 a.m. to about 2 p.m. Sunday. The Stride Bank Center parking lot will open at 11:59 p.m. Friday, when volunteers will begin distributing numbered entry tickets. Cordell recommended that patients arrive as early as they can to increase their chances of being seen early.

“If you think you’re going to wait until Sunday and walk in and come in and get something done, you may find out you’ve waited too late,” Cordell said.

An FAQ on the RAM website also recommends that patients bring medications, snacks, water, clothing and entertainment to help pass time waiting for care. After their visit, patients may be referred for follow-up care. Cordell said RAM helps insured patients connect with in-network providers and works with groups like Great Salt Plains Health Center and Oklahoma Project Woman to assist uninsured patients.

“This is a chance for people, for everyone, to get health care,” Cordell said. “It’s an opportunity that may only come once, and if you have a basic need and you know you’re not going to be able to get it met, now’s the time to do it.”

Jessica Pearce Jessica Pearce is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She is also a reporter for OSU’s campus newspaper, The O’Colly.