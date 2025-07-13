Support Journalism

As Oklahomans, we’re sort of born into the culture of weather. If you’ve lived here long enough, consider yourself adopted into it. We have severe weather “seasons,” which might fall more under the TV show definition than the meteorological one. Your average person walking on Classen Boulevard could describe what a wall cloud looks like. It’s what we do here.

When a story pops up about the vandalization of a local news station’s weather radar, it’s simultaneously concerning and perplexing. An individual climbed a fence at KWTV’s radar facility early last week and destroyed the radar’s power supply, among other damage. Said person has since been arrested for other crimes, but his motivations for this one remain unclear.

Adding to the confusion, an anti-government militia group has claimed responsibility, but police have not confirmed whether there is a connection to the suspect. Why would an anti-government group want to destroy weather radars, you ask? Well that’s an entire rabbit hole you don’t want to find yourself traveling down.

I used to be somewhat of a conspiracy theory beat reporter for NonDoc years ago, only I drew pictures about these bizarre claims. It was a simpler time, if you recall, and now reality seems to be regularly stranger than fiction, so my attention has been diverted elsewhere in recent years.

Anyway, “weather manipulation by the government” is its own genre in conspiracy land, with many different people and much equipment involved in some truly grand plots. Evil radars themselves are somewhat of a retread, as I’ve seen that theory floating around online for at least a decade, and I’m positive it’s much older than that.

For this particular incident, I initially imagined the motive to be a bit more specific to News 9. We could have something fun, like David Payne being a sleeper agent, Bourne Identity style. Alas, we’re left with normal circumstances, or as normal as this unfortunate situation can be.

It’s good to hear that the radar equipment was quickly repaired, and I’ve noticed the TV meteorologists are back to their old ways of cutting into the broadcasts when I’m trying to watch sports, just like television in Oklahoma should be.

Prior Sundaze comics

The Thunder kept it rolling all year long

Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances

OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals

Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy

Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma

Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny

Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps

On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly

Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters

The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season

OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city

Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.