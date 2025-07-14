Support Journalism

Choctaw voters delivered wide margins of victory Saturday for five constitutional amendments and two of the contested Choctaw Nation Tribal Council seats, with a third race headed for an Aug. 9 runoff.

Jess Henry was reelected to his District 4 seat on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council, and Regina Mabray won the open District 12 seat. None of the seven candidates in District 5 secured a majority, so the two with the most votes — Jennifer Turner and Earl Smith — will compete in a runoff election next month.

Choctaw citizens also approved five proposed amendments to the Choctaw Constitution, including the controversial Amendment 2, which opponents said could undermine rights not explicitly protected in the Choctaw Constitution. That amendment changes the tribe’s Bill of Rights to allow laws passed by the Tribal Council to infringe on rights otherwise guaranteed by the constitutions and statutes of the United States and Oklahoma.

Six of the 12 Choctaw Nation Tribal Council seats were open for a general election this cycle. Candidates for Districts 6, 9 and 10 were unopposed and were certified as victors, leaving Districts 4, 5 and 12 as the only contested general elections for council seats. The District 7 race was also contested initially, but the Choctaw Nation Election Board certified incumbent Joey Tom’s victory June 2 after challenger Adrian Johnico died in a car crash. The winning candidates will serve four-year terms in the nation’s legislative branch, which is responsible for establishing tribal law and overseeing the Choctaw Nation’s $2.8 billion budget.

The Choctaw Nation began releasing unofficial results after polls closed at 7 p.m. Saturday. Choctaw citizens could vote by mail or in person, and results indicate that 10,182 ballots were cast for Amendment 4, the highest total for any of the nationwide votes.

Jess Henry retains District 4

Incumbent Jess Henry was reelected to the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council District 4 seat, receiving 651 of the 833 votes cast (73.73 percent support). He defeated his sole challenger, Kenneth Marshall, who earned 232 votes.

“This victory isn’t just mine,” Henry wrote in a Facebook post. “It belongs to all of us who believe in a stronger, more united Choctaw Nation. As I continue serving you, I remain committed to improving housing, education, health care, and promoting more job opportunities across our communities.”

District 5 headed to runoff

Jennifer Turner and Earl Smith are set to face off in an Aug. 9 runoff election for the open District 5 seat. Turner received 343 of the 1,001 total votes cast (34.27 percent support), and Smith received 201 votes (20.08 percent).

Other candidates in the District 5 race were Sharona Farmer (162 votes), Tami Gonzales-Cantrell (132 votes), Marlena Crase (115 votes), Vincent Terrell (35 votes) and Kimberly Ford (13 votes).

A special election was called to fill the District 5 seat when former Councilman Ron Perry resigned after being charged with six counts of sexual battery. The winner of the runoff election will serve the remainder of Perry’s term through 2027.

Regina Mabray wins open District 12 seat

Regina Mabray won 587 of the 771 total votes cast (76.13 percent support). She defeated challenger Vickie McClure, who received 184 votes (23.87 percent).

“I am running for Tribal Council so I can be a dedicated advocate for District 12,” Mabray wrote in a Facebook post. “My top priorities are providing for our elders, more and better access to health care, improving educational opportunities for our youth and increasing housing units.”

Mabray will succeed longtime Councilman James Frazier, who is retiring after 35 years on the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council.

Choctaw voters approve Amendment 1 defining nation’s lands

Voters approved all five constitutional amendments on Saturday’s ballot. Amendment 1 passed with 9,317 of the 10,151 total votes cast (91.78 percent support).

The amendment broadens the Choctaw Nation’s constitutional definition of its lands, allowing land outside the originally described boundaries to be considered part of the nation. The change clarifies that the nation’s jurisdiction extends to off-reservation land held in trust for the nation, which is legally Indian Country but had been excluded from the nation’s constitutionally defined area.

The stated purpose of Amendment 1 in the official 2025 Choctaw election guide is to make the boundaries’ description “clearer and more readable.”

Amendment 2 passes, lessens Bill of Rights protections

Voters cast 8,578 of 10,152 votes (84.5 percent support) in favor of Amendment 2, which could have the biggest impact of the five amendments approved Saturday.

Under Article IV, Section 1 of the Choctaw Constitution, the nation’s laws had been prohibited from “diminish(ing) the rights and privileges that tribal members have as citizens of this nation, the state of Oklahoma, the United States of America or under any act of the Congress of the United States.”

By passing Amendment 2, voters struck Article IV, Section 1’s references to Oklahoma and the United States, which will provide the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council the flexibility to “diminish” rights tribal citizens hold under state or federal law but not Choctaw law. The amendment will also change Article XVII of the Choctaw Constitution, which stipulates the oath of office taken by elected or appointed tribal officials. The oath will be amended to delete the pledge to “support, obey and defend” the Oklahoma Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

Supporters argued the amendment strengthens tribal sovereignty, but critics said it jeopardizes individual rights not explicitly protected in the Choctaw Constitution. Perhaps most immediately, Amendment 2 repeals the language cited by the Choctaw Constitutional Court to invalidate a Tribal Council-passed law banning the recognition of same-sex marriage.

Voters pass Amendment 3

Amendment 3 passed with 9,076 of 10,133 total votes (89.57 percent support).

Amendment 3 removes the description of Tribal Council districts within the current constitution and clarifies that the Tribal Council has the power to reapportion new districts. The council already had the power to reapportion, so this change is mostly procedural to clarify the document’s meaning.

According to the 2025 Choctaw election guide, the official purpose of Amendment 3 is to make “the Choctaw Constitution more accurate and clearer” since the Tribal Council already has the power to reapportion districts, and the current district descriptions are inaccurate.

Amendment 4: Capital spelling change approved by voters

Voters cast 9,500 of 10,182 total votes (93.3 percent support) in support of Amendment 4, which saw the most ballots cast in Saturday’s election.

The amendment renames the capital of the Choctaw Nation from “Tuskahoma” to the traditional spelling “Tvshka Homma.” The change is procedural and does not have a substantive policy effect.

According to the 2025 Choctaw election guide, the official purpose of Amendment 4 is to exercise sovereignty, as well as promote “Choctaw culture by correctly referring to the Capitol of the Choctaw Nation by its Choctaw translation from ‘Red Warrior.'”

Choctaw voters support Amendment 5

Amendment 5 passed with 9,196 of 10,166 total votes (90.46 percent support).

Amendment 5 removes the Choctaw Constitution’s requirement that its amendments be approved by the United States secretary of the interior, who is currently Doug Burgum.

Federal statute gives the secretary of the interior the power to disapprove tribes’ constitutional amendments “contrary to applicable laws,” but federal policy has leaned toward not exercising that power and respecting tribal sovereignty. Removing the constitutional provision might set up an awkward legal scenario if a secretary of the interior disapproves a constitutional amendment and all of the tribe’s branches of government maintain it remains in effect, but given the rarity of a secretary’s disapproval of an amendment, that is unlikely to occur, albeit technically possible.

According to the 2025 Choctaw election guide, the official purpose of Amendment 5 is to enhance “the nation’s sovereignty by removing federal oversight” and enable “the Choctaw Nation to amend the Choctaw Constitution without federal interference or involvement.”

Amendment 5 was opposed by the Descendants of Freedmen of the Five Civilized Tribes Association. Members of the organization, including Choctaw Freedmen Shelby Ward and president of the Cherokee Freedmen Marilyn Vann, argued federal oversight of the Choctaw Nation was “needed to enforce freedmen’s rights under the 1866 treaty.”

Jessica Pearce Jessica Pearce is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior at Oklahoma State University, majoring in multimedia journalism and political science. She is also a reporter for OSU’s campus newspaper, The O’Colly.