Amid a decrease in voter turnout, the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma races for chief and assistant chief are heading to an Aug. 9 runoff election, according to Saturday’s unofficial election results released by the tribe.

In its 2021 election cycle, the Seminole Nation saw record turnout, collecting 1,712 votes in the race for chief. This weekend, however, only 1,069 people voted in the chief race, a 37.6 percent decrease in turnout.

Incumbent Chief Lewis Johnson and incumbent Assistant Chief Brian Thomas Palmer both advanced to the runoffs in their respective races. Johnson will face challenger Sena Yesslith, while Palmer will face Sheila Harjo.

Voters also decided four elections for the nation’s legislative branch, the Seminole Nation General Council. Two representatives from each band of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma are elected to serve on the council, with the top two candidates securing election without a runoff. Several of the other 10 bands had their representatives elected by default when only two candidates filed to run, and some had fewer than two candidates run, which will require those bands to appoint a member to fill the vacancies.

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma is headquartered in Wewoka, and its tribal jurisdiction encompasses Seminole County. Following the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, the state Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the existence of the Seminole Nation Reservation.

Johnson, Yesslith to rematch for chief

Since no candidate in the six-person chief race received a majority of the vote Saturday, incumbent Chief Lewis Johnson and Sena Yesslith will advance to a runoff Aug. 9. The pair previously faced off for chief in 2021, with Johnson winning the general election outright with nearly 60 percent of the vote against Yesslith and former incumbent Chief Greg Chilcoat.

Johnson received the highest number of votes in the 2025 general election: 471 votes, or 44.1 percent support. Prior to Johnson becoming chief in 2021, he served as assistant chief from 2013 to 2017. After learning of the results, Johnson posted on Facebook to thank voters and congratulate others who ran for office.

“To those who cast their vote in support of me, I am deeply humbled and sincerely grateful for your continued trust and confidence,” Johnson said. “Together we will accomplish the goals we have set out to achieve — I will need each of you to remain engaged and proactive as we move forward toward the runoff election on Aug. 9, 2025.”

Sena Yesslith earned 208 votes, good for 19.5 percent of the vote, the second highest tally in the race for chief. Yesslith served as a representative of the Mekusukey Band to the General Council from 2013 to 2021. She also worked in child welfare at Eastern Oklahoma Youth Services Inc. and the Indian Child Welfare Department of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma. In 2021, Yesslith finished in third place for chief, garnering 306 votes (17.8 percent).

In a Facebook video post, Yesslith thanked those who cast a vote for her, but she reminded viewers that the election isn’t over. Yesslith also encouraged voters to request absentee ballots for the runoff election by the Friday, July 18, deadline.

Palmer, Harjo advance to assistant chief runoff

Incumbent Assistant Chief Brian Thomas Palmer and Sheila Harjo are advancing to a runoff election, as no candidate earned a majority of votes in the five-person assistant chief race.

Palmer received 434 votes (40.7 percent), the leading number of votes in the race. In 2021, Palmer defeated Anthony Wood in a runoff for the vacant assistant chief seat. Palmer previously served as band chief and assistant band chief of the Tusekia Harjo Band for six years. He also served one term as the chairman of the Etolwv en Mekko, the organization which encompasses the band chiefs of the 12 Seminole Nation blood bands.

After the nation posted results for Saturday’s election, Palmer appeared live on Facebook where he encouraged viewers to vote in the runoff election.

“There’s so much going on in Washington and also at the state level that we need to have the best leadership in office, somebody that is seasoned, somebody that has the institutional knowledge, the relevant, current understanding of what we’re dealing with in Washington and locally. So not just the national level, but the local and state level, and I feel like I am the best candidate for that,” Palmer said.

Harjo earned 303 votes (28.4 percent), the second-highest number of votes in the race. Prior to running for assistant chief, Harjo served eight years as a representative on the General Council. Harjo also previously served as a finance director for the Seminole Nation and Chickasaw Nation. After Saturday’s election, Harjo posted on Facebook that she is thankful for the candidates and those who voted in the election.

“I appreciate your confidence in me but the race isn’t over. We made the run off election,” Harjo said. “Thank you for your vote today, now we’ve got to do it once more. I want to give all the candidates a hand. I appreciate you all and would love your support in the runoff.”

Deer, Kishketon win Hecete Band

Incumbent Band Chief Patricia Kishketon received 50 votes (46.7 percent), retaining her position with the band. She shares tribal news and other community resources on her personal Facebook page.

For the second seat, Ricky Van Deer earned 32 votes (29.9 percent), ousting incumbent Hecete Band representative Joseph Billie. Deer is a former Seminole Nation General Council member and former trustee of the Seminole Nation Development Authority. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after being indicted in a 2008 case centering on allegations he accepted at least 16 payments totaling $44,100 for securing favorable actions for a gaming machine company. According to the FBI, Deer served five months in prison, followed by 24 months of supervised release.

Coker, Spencer earn Ocese Band open seats

Alvina Coker received 95 votes (33.7 percent), the highest in the Ocese Band race, to secure a seat on the General Council. Coker is a contact representative with the Bureau of Trust Fund Administration. She also worked as an executive assistant with the Seminole Nation from 2021 to 2023, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Terry Spencer, a former Ocese Band representative, earned 88 votes (31.2 percent) to regain a seat on the council. Spencer is also a retired educator. He ran for chief of the Seminole Nation in 2009, but he lost to Leonard Harjo in a runoff election. A focus of his past campaign was developing a high-quality, challenging education program for the Seminole Nation.

Gunville, Randazzo win Tallahassee Band open seats

Olie Gunville and Joan Randazzo each earned 78 votes (38.4), winning seats to the General Council as Tallahassee Band representatives.

Olie Gunville does not appear to maintain an online presence other than a personal Facebook page. Joan Randazzo is a secretary for the General Council’s office, according to the council’s website.

Lena, Tiger win Ceyvha Band

Eugenia Lena received 33 votes (36.7 percent), beating out incumbent John Narcomey to become a representative of the Ceyvha Band. She garnered the most votes in the race, surpassing the second place candidate by one vote. Lena works as processor and packer for the Newton Wall Company, according to her Facebook profile. She previously represented the Ceyvha Band on the council in the early 2000s.

Incumbent Band Chief Regina Tiger earned 32 votes (35.6 percent) to retain her seat on the General Council. According to her Facebook profile, she is a former property and supply management officer for Indian Health Services.

Madeline Hoffmann Madeline Hoffmann is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Oklahoma. She is also a reporter for the independent student-produced newspaper at OU, the OU Daily.