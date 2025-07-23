Support Journalism

As no candidate secured a majority of votes in the June 7 general election, Uriah Grass and Janis Dearman will appear in a July 26 runoff election for the open District 4 seat on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.

Uriah Grass finished atop the six-candidate field in June, receiving 282 votes, or 40.8 percent of the 692 total votes. Janis Dearman followed behind with 223 votes, or 32.2 percent support. Other candidates who failed to advance were Stephen Maples, Mandy Scott, Joie Sneed and Elana Stroble Gallardo.

Incumbent Councilor Mike Dobbins is term-limited, which opened the race to legislative newcomers. District 4 covers the farthest southwest portion of the Cherokee Nation Reservation, encompassing the majority of Muskogee County plus portions of northeastern McIntosh County and western Sequoyah County. Last year, the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a new district map based on growth and major population shifts, changing every district in the process. Elected representatives serve four-year terms on the tribe’s legislative body, and only District 4 will have a runoff election July 26, as the District 9 race came to an unusual conclusion following a pair of withdrawals.

Dearman, 70, is a former Cherokee Nation Business employee of seven years, according to her LinkedIn. She left the organization in 2018 as senior director of government contracts and compliance. Dearman now works for Ho-Chunk Inc., a company owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, as director of project planning and regulations.

Grass, 46, has 17 years of nursing experience, 10 of which he spent working for the Cherokee Nation, according to a Facebook post. Some of his career has been spent at the tribe’s Redbird Smith Health Center in Sallisaw. Grass also said he is a direct descendent of prominent Cherokee leaders, including Redbird Smith, a traditionalist leader of the Nighthawk Keetoowah who resisted the federal government’s enrollment and allotment practice in the early 20th century.

With neither candidate responding to NonDoc’s requests for interviews about their campaigns, the following election preview is based on publicly available information, such as social media pages and a Cherokee Phoenix candidate Q&A from April 1.

Uriah Grass: ‘I want to make District 4 a place where our children thrive’

Both Grass and Dearman are emphasizing the importance of language preservation and maintaining cultural heritage during their campaigns. As a former teacher, Dearman said her experience helped her recognize the importance of working with schools to aid in language preservation.

“Continuing support of the nation’s language preservation programs, such as those in the Durbin Feeling Language Center, is critical. Funding local organizations will increase opportunities and provide spaces for language and cultural activities for entire communities.” Dearman said in the Cherokee Phoenix Q&A. “I myself will be available to teach basketweaving, beading, sewing and other cultural activities in our district.”

Grass also highlighted the necessity of language preservation, but shone the spotlight more on younger Cherokee people, telling the Cherokee Phoenix that “our youth are the future of the Cherokee Nation.” If elected, Grass’ primary goals for the district include increasing activities for children and providing enhanced support for elders, according to an April 18 Facebook post. He also intends to expand language preservation programs, cultural initiatives and educational opportunities.

“I have been working for the Cherokee people my whole life, and now is the time to put myself in a position where I can do even more,” Grass said in the post. “I want to make District 4 a place where our children thrive, our elders are cared for and our traditions are honored.”

Grass’ campaign leans into the idea of fostering community among Cherokees. Grass told the Cherokee Phoenix becoming a tribal councilor has been a goal for more than 20 years.

“With a strong sense of pride in our Cherokee identity, I have dedicated myself to helping our people. I bring the energy, drive and vision to improve Cherokee lives on a broader scale,” Grass said. “In these critical times, we need leadership that works both for and alongside the people. I am committed to being that leader — someone who listens, advocates and takes action to create meaningful change for our district and beyond.”

Janis Dearman: ‘When I was a classroom teacher, I saw firsthand the impact you can have’

Each candidate’s platform includes ideas about improving messaging and communication between the Cherokee Nation government and its constituents. Specifically, Dearman said she wants to increase awareness among Cherokees of available programs. In the Cherokee Phoenix Q&A, Dearman said a main reason why she is running for District 4 is to help others understand the benefits and obligations of being a tribal citizen.

“When I was a classroom teacher, I saw firsthand the impact you can have on your community by having the best interests of the people you serve in mind, and as a lawyer I have learned the importance of seeking out all of the facts of an issue before making decisions,” Dearman said. “I and many of my family and friends received the benefits of education, health care, and employment through tribal programs.”

Similarly, Grass told the Cherokee Phoenix that he intends to foster stronger connections between tribal citizens and leadership if elected. Grass attributed the disconnect to gaps in the Cherokee Nation’s communication and outreach.

“My goal is to bridge this divide by fostering relationships between our community and tribal leadership, ensuring transparency and accessibility,” Grass said. “I will work to keep citizens informed about available programs and advocate for initiatives that directly improve their quality of life. By being present, engaged and responsive, I will ensure that the needs of District 4 are heard and addressed. Together, we can move forward at our best rate, creating a stronger, more united community that thrives through collaboration and informed participation.”

If elected, Dearman told the Cherokee Phoenix her main priority would be to increase access to quality health care services and medication throughout District 4, specifically in rural areas.

“Often it is difficult for citizens in the outlying communities to access that health care, generally because of distance or transportation,” Dearman said. “I will advocate for development of a quick care system utilizing telemedicine in the local communities that would reduce the distance and wait time to be seen, especially for our elder citizens.”

In a Facebook post, Dearman said she will draw on her professional experience in education and working for tribal corporations, which she added would serve the citizens of the district well.

“I will bring the same intensity and devotion to this position as I have to all my other pursuits, focusing on the needs of the citizens of District 4,” Dearman said.

Madeline Hoffmann Madeline Hoffmann is conducting a 2025 summer reporting internship with NonDoc. She is a senior majoring in journalism at the University of Oklahoma. She is also a reporter for the independent student-produced newspaper at OU, the OU Daily.