Support Journalism

Books can be educational. There’s a reason schools have libraries within them and why reading is prioritized for students.

Some people, however, learn better through a visual medium.

Whether State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters learned any lessons last week remains unclear. Two State Board of Education members reported that some sort of video featuring “naked women” was playing on Walters’ office TV during the executive session of Thursday’s meeting, and the irony felt particularly thick — thicc? — for a man who has spent years railing against having certain books in schools that he deems “pornographic.”

The obvious jokes are ripe for the picking, but there are layers to this, of course. First among them is that a lot of people around the state simply do not care for the guy, so the memes are amusing to watch.

The board members, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, said Walters’ nonchalant reaction about the situation irked them as much as the nipples and public hair did. Between Walters’ lack of apology and the subsequent insults coming from his office in response to journalists, the controversial politician simply provided more fodder for media outlets and residents of Oklahoma in general.

Exactly what Walters’ explanation may be in the days ahead should be interesting. Perhaps he will argue that if the TV had been made in America, none of this would have happened. Maybe leftist IT specialists pushing a Marxist agenda set him up. Perhaps he simply had been perusing the website of a terrorist teachers union, which surely pushes policies about optional clothing and body positivity.

More than anyone I’ve seen in the public eye, Walters has a way of picking up a shovel and digging his holes deeper. His non-apology in the moment and the non-denial afterward would both be bizarre behavior for any person in his position, but Ryan Walters beats his own path.

Prior Sundaze comics

Thunder arena reveal becomes icing on the cake

We interrupt this forecast for a weather radar attack

The Thunder kept it rolling all year long

Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances

OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals

Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy

Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma

Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny

Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps

On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly

Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters

The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season

OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city

Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Garbage politics: Almost done with mailer madness

Court opinions: Judicial retention put to the test

Opponents try to send Norman arena proposal into OT

Epic criminal case lives up to its moniker year after year

Helmet QR code asks fast-paced NIL game to hold still

New Oklahoma license plate left off some key ‘icons’

Like a troubled bridge over Northwest Expressway

Ahead of 2024 royal rumble, Hulk Hogan enters the ring

Oklahoma County complications: From the dart board to the court room

The Ryan Walters Bible mandate begs a prayer for relief

High water: OKC investments land Olympic events

The end of a Rocky road for Charles McCall, Greg Treat

While dirty details remain, Edmond sculpture park proposal has good movement

Annoying ABLE ID actions spur intoxicating new law

Drummond alleges cold, hard facts in pair of Winter Storm Uri cases

Cloudy eclipse could add sadness during darkness

While weird, bunny ears still healthier than Peeps

Race track ruckus: Stitt trying large wager again

Improper merging? Drummond gives Gatz a citation

Electric election: Norman’s shocking powerline politics

HB 1955 carveouts? Say hello to the beer and pizza tax

Boardwalk at Bricktown serves up hot pie in the sky

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.