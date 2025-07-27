Books can be educational. There’s a reason schools have libraries within them and why reading is prioritized for students.
Some people, however, learn better through a visual medium.
Whether State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters learned any lessons last week remains unclear. Two State Board of Education members reported that some sort of video featuring “naked women” was playing on Walters’ office TV during the executive session of Thursday’s meeting, and the irony felt particularly thick — thicc? — for a man who has spent years railing against having certain books in schools that he deems “pornographic.”
The obvious jokes are ripe for the picking, but there are layers to this, of course. First among them is that a lot of people around the state simply do not care for the guy, so the memes are amusing to watch.
The board members, Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, said Walters’ nonchalant reaction about the situation irked them as much as the nipples and public hair did. Between Walters’ lack of apology and the subsequent insults coming from his office in response to journalists, the controversial politician simply provided more fodder for media outlets and residents of Oklahoma in general.
Exactly what Walters’ explanation may be in the days ahead should be interesting. Perhaps he will argue that if the TV had been made in America, none of this would have happened. Maybe leftist IT specialists pushing a Marxist agenda set him up. Perhaps he simply had been perusing the website of a terrorist teachers union, which surely pushes policies about optional clothing and body positivity.
More than anyone I’ve seen in the public eye, Walters has a way of picking up a shovel and digging his holes deeper. His non-apology in the moment and the non-denial afterward would both be bizarre behavior for any person in his position, but Ryan Walters beats his own path.
