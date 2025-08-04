Support Journalism

I can finally say I am a journalist without qualifiers like “student” or “intern.” I am beyond excited to return to NonDoc and take over the Edmond Civic Reporting Project.

As a NonDoc intern last summer, I received the best of training from our skilled staff, including Blake Douglas, who held down the Edmond beat over the last year before taking a promotion this month to an editor role. I followed 2024 elections around the state and handled the “sketchy sheriff beat,” which included coverage of a utility vehicle embezzlement scheme and revelations about the “behind the scenes guy” in Tillman County politics. I also attended a couple of Edmond city meetings and quietly hoped to cover many more.

In the meantime, I returned to Oklahoma Christian University to finish my degree in journalism, and I had the pleasure of leading our campus newspaper, The Talon, as editor in chief.

My senior year at OC was a success. Our staff published all kinds of stories, from breaking news of a chemistry lab causing hospitalizations to the freshmen class seeking a Redbox for their dorm building. I rounded out my time at The Talon with the conclusion of changes to core curriculum, a final photo gallery of the annual Spring Sing show and a sentimental farewell essay.

I walked for graduation in May beaming with pride at my academic accomplishment, but also with a heart filled from the fullness of community. The slogan “OC is home,” however trite, did prove true because of the amazing people I met there.

Inquiring minds deserve to know

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, Oklahoma Christian is not the only place that carries this homey environment. After graduation, I had to determine where I would find community again. While touring other newsrooms that wanted me to join them, all my heart could long for was a return to NonDoc.

I missed going on little road trips with the staff to host debates. I missed handing out bright yellow stickers and telling people about the work we do. I missed representing an organization that provides community journalism with context.

Although I could enjoy those experiences again on any beat NonDoc covers, I was elated by the announcement of an opening for the Edmond Civic Reporting Project because I grew up just outside of Edmond and learned a lot about the community as an OC student. Now, my quiet dream from last summer is coming true. I am excited to carry the torch Blake has passed along as he rises to an editor position.

In this role, I anticipate reporting on important policy topics like affordable housing, while also enjoying festivities like Heard on Hurd. I will happily work from and meet stakeholders at coffee shops and bakeries in town. Cafe Wren, Sweet Friends Bakery and Aspen Coffee Company are just a few of my favorites.

I believe in loving my community by telling its stories. I will strive to steward the stories of Edmond faithfully and connect with residents from all walks of life. Coming from a generation known for its TL;DR attitude, one may wonder how effectively Edmond news can reach residents, but for a community to thrive, its citizens need to be curious about each other and what is happening around them.

So please remember, a small spark of curiosity can be a great way to start engaging in community. Whether you have been in Edmond for 50 years or five minutes, I am confident there is plenty to explore. My curiosity manifests in trying new coffee, picking up a book outside my normal scope of interest or trying to learn a new skill. Sometimes those endeavors turn out great; other times I’m not as fond. No matter the outcome, I tell myself I am investing in my curiosity.

My hope is that when our Edmond Email newsletter hits inboxes on Tuesdays (are you subscribed yet?), readers will spare a few minutes to learn about our city. As curiosity grows, I aim to be your trusted reporter to fuel it.

And if you find yourself with a community question that needs an answer, I hope you will track me down, because inquiring minds deserve to know.

Faithanna Olsson Faithanna Olsson received the torch to lead NonDoc's Edmond Civic Reporting Project in August 2025 after graduating from Oklahoma Christian University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. She completed a summer editorial internship with NonDoc in 2024.