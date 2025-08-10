I‘m far from the best judge of quality cinema, but I’ve generally enjoyed the many Jackie Chan movies I have watched. It seems like I’m not alone, as we may now have answer to what exactly caused a kerfuffle on Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ office television a couple of weeks ago.
While I’ve never seen The Protector, it looks like your normal 80’s action fare: dudes fighting, guns, drugs and… nude women, potentially the ones that Oklahoma State Board of Education members reported seeing on Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters’ office TV during an executive session.
Like presumably many others, my editor watched The Protector on Tubi last week, and he said it holds true to the genre. Two boats and a helicopter were blown up for big scenes, and a great deal of the action is preposterously amusing — even more so when imagined in the background of a state board’s private conference on sensitive matters.
You must have missed the scene where Danny Aiello receives fellatio through a hole in a massage table from a naked woman who slides underneath.
Regardless, here’s another fascinating scene to imagine playing during an #oklaed board meeting’s executive session: pic.twitter.com/Yrx7Av02OY
— Tres Savage (@ThriceSavage) August 8, 2025
During a press conference outside Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office, Walters railed against board members Becky Carson and Ryan Deatherage, claiming they “are lying and are crucifying my character,” remarks only further alienating Walters from the governor who once endorsed him. Still, it’s a little unclear if all the “available evidence” lines up with this proposed explanation, but I’ll leave that to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to figure out.
Maybe it’s time to pop some popcorn and see what all the hubbub was about.
Prior Sundaze comics
