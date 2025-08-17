As a person who grew up in Edmond, it’s great to see the downtown area’s transformation from a place you might only have gone to get your driver’s license renewed to a thriving restaurant and bar district featuring more than 200 pieces of public art.
That’s also what makes the newly approved “campus corner” area — aimed at further connecting downtown Edmond to the University of Central Oklahoma — so exciting. If things go according to the plan, new options available to students and non-student residents alike would go a long way toward increasing the quality of life in the suburb. I can personally vouch for this, as I spent many a night on the campus corner in Norman while attending the University of Oklahoma.
Walkability is always a key element to these types of developments, so it’s great to hear complete streetscapes will be a focus, although I’m a little curious how all the churches and schools between UCO and North Broadway will react over time.
That’s most of the motivation for this week’s comic, with the rest being those little statues all around downtown Edmond. At a glance, it looks like they represent activities that would take place at the buildings they’re near, but perhaps they represent something else I don’t know about. Maybe NonDoc’s new Edmond reporter can get to the bottom of the bronze.
In any case, someone should let the sculptor know a new one may be in order.
