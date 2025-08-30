Support Journalism

Amid calls by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Democratic legislative leaders and the chairwoman of the Oklahoma Republican Party that he relinquish his House District 35 seat, Rep. Ty Burns announced his resignation today, two days after he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors for domestic abuse and assault.

Burns, a decorated military veteran who was first elected to HD 35 in 2018, said in his resignation letter to Stitt that it was “in the best interest” of his family and constituents to step down.

“I take full responsibility for my actions and am getting counseling with my family. Although not an excuse for my actions, I am receiving intensive treatment for issues from my military service that I have long ignored as a problem. I am confident this will make me a better husband and father,” wrote Burns (R-Morrison). “Over the next month, I will finish taking care of the remainder of my constituents’ issues and will ensure my interim study on PTSD proceeds, where I am personally participating in a brain mapping study of veterans with a traumatic brain injury.”

House Speaker Kyle Hilbert (R-Bristow) released Burns’ resignation letter publicly.

“I have talked to Rep. Burns and many of the members of the House of Representatives over the past 48 hours,” Hilbert said in a statement. “I share his belief that it is best for him and his family to focus on his treatment and rehabilitation at this time. Domestic violence of any kind cannot and will not be tolerated by the House of Representatives. Alexis and I will be praying for Ty and his family as they navigate this challenging time.”

Burns’ resignation will become effective Oct. 1, meaning Stitt must call a special election to fill the HD 35 seat, which runs from the east side of Perry through Pawnee County and beyond Prue. Had Burns resigned after Jan. 1, the seat would have been filled through the regular 2026 election cycle.

Two domestic violence incidents spurred charges

In late April, Burns got into an argument with his teenage daughter, his wife and his wife’s former mother-in-law. According to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agent’s probable cause affidavit, Burns cursed at his wife and threatened the mother-in-law as she prepared to drive away with the teenager. Burns physically shook the van they were in and then chased it in his truck, eventually running them off the road around 11 p.m., according to the affidavit.

During the investigation of the April incident, Burns’ wife reported an incident from Thanksgiving 2024 where she said Burns gouged her eye during an argument. The injury caused her to miss work.

Calls for Burns to resign mounted almost immediately. Around noon Friday, Stitt urged him to step down.

“Domestic violence is a serious crime and should be treated as such,” Stitt said. “Being an elected official is a full time commitment to the public, and these serious convictions of recent abuse should demand full time attention to rehabilitation and reconciliation.”

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson (D-OKC) said she and members of her caucus were “shocked and horrified” after Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the charges, plea and sentence Thursday afternoon.

“House Democrats stand with all victims and survivors of domestic violence, and we believe all victims and survivors of abuse deserve the utmost justice,” Munson said. “There is never an excuse for this kind of behavior or conduct and Oklahomans deserve to know that those in power are held to the same standard of accountability as everyone else.”

Oklahoma Republican Party Chairwoman Charity Linch called for Burns’ resignation Friday evening, saying “many are appalled” by the situation.

“The Republican Party holds itself to high standards of integrity and accountability,” Linch said. “The ‘good old boy’ system concealing nefarious behavior should no longer be tolerated in Oklahoma. Domestic abuse is a serious matter that violates our core values. It should serve as a clear boundary for our party. We show our commitment to protecting the women and children of Oklahoma by demanding the resignation of Ty Burns immediately. His leadership in this capacity no longer represents Oklahoma Republican values.”

On Twitter, Drummond defended his decision to adjudicate Burns’ case quietly through Pawnee County District Court on Thursday without filing the misdemeanor charges publicly before Burns pleaded and received concurrent one-year suspended sentences from Associate District Court Judge Patrick Pickerell.

“As attorney general, I uphold and enforce the law without fear or favor. If you do not like the fact that Rep. Burns was ‘only’ charged with a misdemeanor, then petition your legislator and the governor to change the law. There was no legitimate justification for a felony charge in this case under current Oklahoma law,” Drummond posted. “As I said in my statement announcing his conviction, this is a very serious offense. The conviction means that any further incidents are eligible for felony charges. Rep. Burns has taken responsibility for his actions and has received the strongest punishment possible for a first-time offender with a clean record. The question of whether he should resign is a matter I will leave to his family, his constituents, and his colleagues in the Legislature.”

Stitt issued an additional statement Saturday after Burns had resigned.

“Domestic violence leaves lasting scars on families and it can’t be minimized or overlooked,” Stitt said. “Rep. Burns’ decision to step down is the right one for his family, constituents and the Legislature.”

Read Rep. Ty Burns’ full resignation letter

Pursuant to 26 O.S. 12-119, I hereby irrevocably tender my resignation for the elected position of state representative for District 35. Such resignation shall become effective on October 1, 2025. My entire adult life I have been in public service, whether it has been in military deployments, law enforcement in Pawnee County, our schools as a teacher and coach or the representative of the people of House District 35. It has been an honor and a privilege every step of the way. It is in the best interest of the people I serve in House District 35 and, most importantly, my family, to step down from my position. I take full responsibility for my actions and am getting counseling with my family. Although not an excuse for my actions, I am receiving intensive treatment for issues from my military service that I have long ignored as a problem. I am confident this will make me a better husband and father. Over the next month, I will finish taking care of the remainder of my constituents’ issues and will ensure my interim study on PTSD proceeds, where I am personally participating in a brain mapping study of veterans with a traumatic brain injury. My office staff will continue to serve the constituents of House District 35 with any issues that arise until a special election can be held. Taking care of my family and my constituents are my top priorities. I would like to thank my fellow House colleagues who have prayed for and supported me and my family during this incredibly difficult time. Sincerely,

Ty Burns

(Update: This article was updated at 4:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 30, to include a quote from Gov. Kevin Stitt.)

Tres Savage Tres Savage (William W. Savage III) has served as editor in chief of NonDoc since the publication launched in 2015. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and worked in health care for six years before returning to the media industry. He is a nationally certified Mental Health First Aid instructor and serves on the board of the Oklahoma Media Center.