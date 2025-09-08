Support Journalism

A woman who works with Oklahoma’s circuit engineering districts has alleged she was sexually assaulted by Oklahoma County District 3 Commissioner Myles Davidson when he “grabbed my breasts and attempted to kiss me without my consent” in May and “attempted to force me into having sex with him” during a work trip in July.

In an amended petition filed Monday seeking a protective order in Cleveland County District Court, the woman said Myles Davidson has been harassing her in pursuit of a sexual relationship since November 2023. The woman said she refused Davidson’s advances, but she said the ongoing harassment escalated May 13. On that date, she said Davidson grabbed her breasts and attempted to kiss her without her consent.

In Monday’s filing, the woman said Davidson again attempted to force a sexual relationship with her two months later during a work trip to Philadelphia. She said the encounter left her in emotional distress.

“On a second occasion, on 7/14/25, Myles Davidson attempted to force me into having sex with him while we were in Philadelphia on a work trip,” the woman wrote. “Upon realizing what he was attempting to do, I started yelling at him and crying for him to stop and telling him to leave. He eventually apologized and left the room.”

Monday’s filing comes on the heels of the woman filing a pair of protective order petitions Sept. 3 against Myles Davidson and his wife, longtime lobbyist Marilyn Davidson, for stalking and harassment.

In those petitions, the woman claimed she had been subjected to harassing text messages from the couple over the course of six weeks, beginning July 19. Attached as exhibits, text messages from Marilyn Davidson’s phone number accused the woman of having an affair with Myles Davidson.

“Fucking around with someone’s husband isn’t the best career move for you,” the first message from Marilyn Davidson’s phone number stated.

The woman responded by denying any sexual relationship between herself and Myles Davidson.

“Not sure who this is,” she wrote. “I haven’t fucked anyone’s husband.”

Marilyn Davidson’s phone number responded with a screenshot of what appeared to be affectionate messages — “I can’t help but think of you” — purportedly from her husband, although the court filing’s copy of the messages is partially illegible.

“And did you see my responses?” the woman asked. “Exactly… I don’t respond bc I’ve told him over and over I will only be friends with him.”

Marilyn Davidson’s phone number replied, “He erases your responses.”

The woman responded, “No he doesn’t. I don’t respond. You need to take this up with him. Not my circus.”

“You need to find male friends that aren’t married,” Marilyn Davidson’s number responded. “I have taken it up with him. He told me about last week. I know he’s been to your house.”

The woman seemed to grow more offended.

“Then you know I haven’t touched him. He has Never been to my house! Ever! Your assuming things,” she wrote.

Marilyn Davidson’s phone number responded: “Im going off of what I’ve been told. And I’m making it clear to all county and ACCO people that the two of you are to never interact.”

The woman replied, “That sounds fantastic!”

Other messages in the initial petitions indicate the use of an app to mask the origin of a number with a 580 area code, including a July 24 conversation that either shows Myles Davidson texting the woman about the situation or someone insinuating they were Myles Davidson after identifying with the initials “MD.”

“I’ve told you time after time, I don’t want to get involved with you or anyone else that’s married, nor have I,” the woman responded to the burner number. “I’ve only been your friend & apparently that can’t happen.”

Late Friday, the woman’s attorney, Matt Swain, told NonDoc the complaint against Myles Davidson would be amended Monday to allege sexual assault by the county commissioner. Swain asked that his client’s name not be published owing to the nature of the allegation. The woman’s initial filings against the Davidsons, which were made before she retained Swain, showed that the same “580” number used to communicate with the woman July 24 was also used to message Rep. Josh Cantrell’s wife in August that she should be “questioning” the woman about her interactions with the state lawmaker.

“I have no comment on that. I don’t know what the hell is going on,” Cantrell (R-Kingston) said. “All I know is I got drug into it for whatever reason.”

The origin of the “580” number is unclear, although in Monday’s amended petition, the woman seems to believe Myles Davidson used it to communicate with her July 24.

Swain, meanwhile, told NonDoc that he intended to dismiss the woman’s protective order petition against Marilyn Davidson on Monday afternoon. Nonetheless, his amended petition against Myles Davidson outlined the series of calls, Facebook requests and messages she has received over the past month.

“Starting on Aug. 7, 2025, the harassment of my collegues (sic) escalated and they began receiving texts from unknown numbers which I believe were Myles Davidson attempting to harass me by causing chaos in my work life,” the woman wrote in the amended petition (embedded below). “Recently I have also began receiving countless calls from local businesses saying that I inquired on their website about their services (new roof, generators, gutters, cars etc.) The online submissions used my phone number, but fake email addresses that were vulgar or personal to me. Some emails included references to things that Myles Davidson knew about my life. I need the harassment to stop and for him to leave me alone. I want nothing to do with him, but he thinks he is above the law.”

In the initial petition against Marilyn Davidson (embedded below), the woman included a separate screenshot of a text she received Aug. 30 from Marilyn Davidson’s phone number.

“How does it feel to know that he never gave two shits about you?” the text stated. “You were just the whore who made herself available for him to manipulate.”

The Davidsons released a joint statement Friday through attorney Josh Welch that called the woman’s allegations “categorically false.”

“[The Davidsons] are confident the legal process will confirm that and vindicate them fully,” Welch said. “Commissioner Davidson remains committed to serving the people of Oklahoma County and has no further comment while the matter is pending.”

On Monday, criminal defense attorney Ed Blau confirmed he would be representing Myles Davidson owing to the new allegations.

“Any allegation or insinuation regarding inappropriate and unwanted contact between Commissioner Davidson and the complaining witness is defamatory,” Blau said. “These allegations are categorically false, and Commissioner Davidson intends to fight these salacious and ridiculous claims.”

Background on the Davidsons

A hearing on the protective order petition is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sept. 15 before Cleveland County Associate District Judge Bethany Stanley. The alleged victim filed a report with the Oklahoma City Police Department on Sept. 2, although it was heavily redacted upon public release.

Myles Davidson has been a longtime county employee, working for former Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey and current District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan before being elected in 2022 to succeed Calvey in representing District 3, which spans the northern portion of the county to cover Edmond, Luther, Piedmont and other communities.

Marilyn Davidson is a longtime lobbyist. In addition to lobbying on behalf of the American Heart Association, SSM Health Care and the Texas Public Policy Foundation, she operates Davidson Consulting, the interests of which are not stated in her lobbyist registration with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.

The woman who filed accusations against the Davidsons works in association with Oklahoma’s circuit engineering districts, an obscure layer of county government covering the state. The districts allow counties to pool resources and share engineering services to achieve greater efficiency and cost-effectiveness for infrastructure projects like roads and bridges that span county lines. Each district is made up of a group of counties, and each county is allotted one representative for that district. Those representatives are often county commissioners who serve in one of the counties in the district. CEDs have occasionally generated controversy.

Myles Davidson currently serves on the board for CED 5, which includes Oklahoma and Cleveland counties, as well as Canadian, Logan and McClain counties.

Myles Davidson has been the subject of controversy before last week’s request for a protective order. Del City officials created an initiative petition to launch an investigation of Davidson’s connections with a land deal for the new Oklahoma County Jail, which is to be built at 1901 E. Grand in Oklahoma City, near the city limits of Del City. Officials of that community asserted that the selection of that site was motivated by Davidson’s decision to help a personal friend by having the county purchase the land owned by the friend. Davidson denied the allegations at the time, and the petition for a grand jury investigation ultimately fell short of the necessary signatures required.

Matt Patterson Matt Patterson has spent 20 years in Oklahoma journalism covering a variety of topics for The Oklahoman, The Edmond Sun and Lawton Constitution. He joined NonDoc in 2019. Email story tips and ideas to matt@nondoc.com.

Tres Savage Tres Savage (William W. Savage III) has served as editor in chief of NonDoc since the publication launched in 2015. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and worked in health care for six years before returning to the media industry. He is a nationally certified Mental Health First Aid instructor and serves on the board of the Oklahoma Media Center.