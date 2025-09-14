Support Journalism

A long time ago, it was decided that morning people get to make the rules. The early bird gets the worm, so they say, and every morning supposedly offers a fresh start.

As a lifelong night owl, this has always disadvantaged me in various ways, chief among them being the obligation to speak to people before noon at work.

Apparently, Special Judge Emily Mueller feels same way, or at least she cited not being a “morning person” as her excuse to the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s chief justice when she was interviewed about allegations that she is a “hateful person” who treats certain attorneys and their clients with “disrespect” and in a “condescending” manner.

At my place of employment, I have to make all kinds of decisions and solve problems among other employees, but I wouldn’t exactly call my words legally binding or life-altering in any way.

I would think standards and expectations for a judge are a little higher when it comes to those sorts of things, so the people of Lincoln County and Pottawatomie County should have plenty of concern over Judge Mueller’s formal reprimand from the Supreme Court for findings of “bias” and other violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct. They should probably have just as much concern for the apparent ambivalence District Judge John Canavan and District Judge Sarah Bridge have about the findings against the special judge, who serves at their pleasure, not the Supreme Court’s.

Where’s the accountability in the judiciary? Is the court above the law? How much “bias” is too much “bias” for a judge in Oklahoma?

Those are all important questions that deserve answers, but please give me until lunch to think them over.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.