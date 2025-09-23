Support Journalism

Nothing stirs up nostalgia quite like celebrating a big milestone, and the NonDoc crew leaned all the way in during our 10th birthday bash at Lively Beerworks in Oklahoma City.

In an effort to recall amusing moments and offer behind-the-bylines insight into our 10-person and 10-year-old nonprofit newsroom, we convinced production guru Bryce Holland to set up studio on the Lively patio for a celebratory episode of our Live From the News Dungeon podcast.

During this episode, each staff member was asked to share a favorite NonDoc moment from the last decade. News editor Andrea Hancock recalled the 16-hour day at the Oklahoma State Capitol that rounded out this year’s legislative session, education reporter Sasha Ndisabiye expressed exasperation over this summer’s TV scandal, and barrister Tristan Loveless noted the experience of seeing his tribal affairs reporting cited in Supreme Court briefs.

My personal favorite NonDoc memory involved taking a pie to the face for a fundraising raffle that we held back in 2021. This, of course, raised the question for the rest of our team: How much money would someone need to donate to NonDoc to (gently) hit you with a pie in the face for journalism?

I encourage you to set aside an hour to hear the team’s answers and other fun NonDoc memories in this new podcast episode:

For future podcasts over the next 10 years of NonDoc, you can subscribe to Live From the News Dungeon on PodBean, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora or Apple Podcasts, as well as its connected platforms.

Blake Douglas Blake Douglas serves as NonDoc's production editor, a position he took in August 2025 after leading the Edmond Civic Reporting Project over the prior year. Blake graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2022 and completed an internship with NonDoc in 2019. A Tulsa native, Blake previously reported in Tulsa; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; and Charlotte, North Carolina.