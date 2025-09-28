Support Journalism

When I was growing up, it was common to hear that Oklahoma was a boring place.

I didn’t understand that sentiment until I got into the live music scene when I was a bit older. Most bands I wanted to see often skipped over Oklahoma City, so I had to travel to other cities to experience their shows. Fast forward 20 to 25 years later, and for the most part, that is no longer the case. There are plenty of venues to see all kinds of performances, as well as a thriving food scene.

What we consider interesting, however, can be a double-edged sword. Unfortunately, with much of Oklahoma’s progress in the arts and economy, we also have elected leaders who love making the news for the wrong reasons.

This past week, the announcement from Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters that he is resigning to lead a new Texas-based nonprofit marked one of the more interesting — and oddly unifying — events I’ve witnessed in quite some time. It’s only been a couple of days, but I have yet to hear from anyone who isn’t outright celebrating this news. It’s like the Thunder winning another NBA title, the announcement of a new Trader Joes or the spirited landing of a young woman from a star called Kansas.

I must say, the sudden loss of Sundaze comic material could be considered a negative, but it’s likely a trade most everyone who doesn’t draw cartoons can live with.

So, who is next in line for the high-profile position? There have been a couple of names thrown around, including former state representative and comic subject Mark McBride. Still, we’re off to see the wizard, as they say, and we’ll have to wait and see which direction Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to go with it.

Whoever takes over the Oklahoma State Department of Education, let’s hope they make things a little less interesting.

Prior Sundaze comics

Apparently ‘bias’ on the bench is OK in Oklahoma

Nix 66: OKC boot scoots back to the drawing board

New ‘campus corner’ could help Edmond’s quality of (night) life

Coming to theaters: Character Assassination, starring Jackie Chan

Ryan falters: Boobs, pubes cause chaos in meeting

Thunder arena reveal becomes icing on the cake

We interrupt this forecast for a weather radar attack

The Thunder kept it rolling all year long

Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances

OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals

Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy

Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma

Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny

Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps

On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly

Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters

The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season

OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city

Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.