When I was growing up, it was common to hear that Oklahoma was a boring place.
I didn’t understand that sentiment until I got into the live music scene when I was a bit older. Most bands I wanted to see often skipped over Oklahoma City, so I had to travel to other cities to experience their shows. Fast forward 20 to 25 years later, and for the most part, that is no longer the case. There are plenty of venues to see all kinds of performances, as well as a thriving food scene.
What we consider interesting, however, can be a double-edged sword. Unfortunately, with much of Oklahoma’s progress in the arts and economy, we also have elected leaders who love making the news for the wrong reasons.
This past week, the announcement from Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters that he is resigning to lead a new Texas-based nonprofit marked one of the more interesting — and oddly unifying — events I’ve witnessed in quite some time. It’s only been a couple of days, but I have yet to hear from anyone who isn’t outright celebrating this news. It’s like the Thunder winning another NBA title, the announcement of a new Trader Joes or the spirited landing of a young woman from a star called Kansas.
I must say, the sudden loss of Sundaze comic material could be considered a negative, but it’s likely a trade most everyone who doesn’t draw cartoons can live with.
So, who is next in line for the high-profile position? There have been a couple of names thrown around, including former state representative and comic subject Mark McBride. Still, we’re off to see the wizard, as they say, and we’ll have to wait and see which direction Gov. Kevin Stitt wants to go with it.
Whoever takes over the Oklahoma State Department of Education, let’s hope they make things a little less interesting.
