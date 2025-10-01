Support Journalism

In an effort to counter compensation concerns, administrative support challenges and student behavioral issues, teacher recruitment initiatives have increased tenfold at state and local levels as the nationwide teacher shortage crisis continues to leave some classrooms without traditionally certified teachers.

Many teacher recruitment and retention programs have launched in Oklahoma over the past decade, including but not limited to the Oklahoma Teacher Empowerment Program, Inspired to Teach and Fuel OKC’s International Teacher Pathway Program. In addition, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation recently celebrated 10 years of operating one of the oldest teacher pipeline programs in the state.

The OKCPS Foundation Teacher Pipeline Program supports participants with “private funding through the OKCPS Foundation, which provides a wealth of resources to help them navigate full time jobs, take care of their families and attend college to earn their degrees.” This year’s application period for the program runs Oct. 1 through Jan. 9.

Maria Joaquin is currently employed as a bilingual “English language learner” paraprofessional in the OKCPS district while also completing an education-related degree at the University of Central Oklahoma through the OKCPS teacher pipeline program.

In the following Q&A, she explains why she chose to enter the teacher pipeline program and how she has benefitted from the opportunity. Responses have been lightly edited for grammar and style.

Tell us about yourself, where you’re from and a little insight into your educational background.

My name is Maria Joaquin, I am from Oklahoma City and have always been passionate about learning. Being a first-generation student, I wanted to pursue a career where I can give back to the community. Growing up, I did not speak English, so becoming that teacher that I needed when I was growing up has pushed me to become the best educator I can be.

Given Oklahoma’s current teacher shortage crisis, what drew you to pursue a career as an educator?

I know it sounds cliché, but through all this adversity I want to be that grain of sand that helps build a strong foundation in students’ educational journeys. I believe that children are the future, and if we can genuinely and wholeheartedly be a stepping stone toward success, that is fulfilling to me.

The OKCPS Foundation’s teacher pipeline program focuses on helping paraprofessionals or “teacher aides” earn higher education degrees, as well as a traditional teacher certification. What about the program was the most appealing to you, and which pathway within the program did you ultimately decide to take?

I am grateful for the opportunity that the OKCPS Foundation offers paraprofessionals. It has been a tremendous help in furthering my education. What was most appealing was the opportunity to continue working and being able to attend classes without the financial burden. I chose the traditional teacher certification pathway.

What do you consider to be the most beneficial part of the OKCPS Foundation’s teacher pipeline program, and how did that help further your professional development as a teacher?

I consider the financial support the most beneficial part of the OKCPS Foundation teacher pipeline program because I can attend school worry-free of tuition fees and focus more on academics. At UCO, I found support and resources that helped me tremendously because they genuinely care about your success in the program. I couldn’t be more thankful to Jennifer Burris and professors that helped with guidance and even emotional support throughout my college journey.

In your opinion, what do you consider to be the biggest issue currently facing educators in the state, and what advice would you have for the Oklahoma Legislature and the state superintendent of public instruction?

I think the biggest issue in the state is that students are being categorized through state tests when there are students that do not test well, but do amazing in academics. We as educators need to be able to see the child as a whole and help them thrive and succeed rather than label them as a percentage on a test. If we focused more on the overall aspect of the student, I believe students would enjoy learning again and would enjoy school once again.

Can you tell us about a recent OKCPS student success story you witnessed or a special moment you will never forget in the classroom?

Yes, I work as a bilingual ELL paraprofessional, and I had a couple of students in my small group who did not know any English whatsoever. After working with them, I saw them the next year, and they were speaking English and even translating for their teacher, which was amazing to hear and witness. Those are the moments that make everything worth it — to see students succeed.

What is your favorite meal offered in your school’s cafeteria?

I don’t really eat food from the cafeteria, but I would have to say steak fingers and mashed potatoes.

Sasha Ndisabiye Sasha Ndisabiye grew up splitting her time between southern California and southern Arizona before moving to Oklahoma to attend Langston University. After graduating from Langston with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in sociology, she completed a NonDoc editorial internship in the summer of 2024. She became NonDoc’s education reporter in October 2024.