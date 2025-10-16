Support Journalism

Rep. Ajay Pittman and former Sen. Anastasia Pittman have been accused of faking documents provided during the Oklahoma Ethic Commission’s investigation into campaign finance violations by the northeast Oklahoma City Democrat.

A civil suit filed today by the Ethics Commission accuses Ajay Pittman (D-OKC) of submitting a “not genuine” $2,500 cashier’s check to the regulatory body, while her mother, former Sen. Anastasia Pittman (D-OKC) is alleged to have created a letter “prepared by a building manager” that claimed water damage had destroyed Ajay’s campaign records.

The suit (embedded below) landed on the same day that investigators from the Attorney General’s Office served a search warrant at Ajay Pittman’s fifth-floor office in the Oklahoma State Capitol after months of rumors that the younger Pittman’s campaign finance woes were being investigated in front of the state’s multi-county grand jury.

“I can confirm that we served a search warrant, and I can confirm that there is an investigation,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s press secretary Leslie Berger, told NonDoc. “The warrant is under seal, so that’s really all I can say.”

Less than an hour after Berger confirmed the law enforcement raid, the Ethics Commission’s filing appeared on the Oklahoma State Courts Network. The civil suit seeks monetary damages from Ajay Pittman for fraud in the inducement, fraudulent misrepresentation, and breach of contract over her failure to repay her campaign accounts in line with a settlement agreement signed in 2024. While Anastasia Pittman — a Seminole Nation Tribal Council member representing the Dosar Barkus Band — is mentioned in the civil suit, she is not a party to the case.

The commission’s fraud in the inducement claim alleges that the May 6, 2024, letter submitted by Ajay Pittman purportedly from her former building manager — listed as a “D. Hill” — was actually written by her mother. Court filings include metadata that appear to show Anastasia Pittman wrote the letter “two minutes before it was submitted by (the) defendant.” The letter claimed Ajay Pittman’s former offices “suffered from continuous water intrusion over a span of three years,” and it was submitted to support her claim that prior campaign finance records had been “destroyed by water damage.”

“While investigating other matters in this case, on Aug. 12, 2025, [the Ethics Commission] learned that the letter submitted by defendant was not prepared by a building manager, but instead was prepared by defendant’s mother on May 6, 2024, at 5:09 p.m., two minutes before it was submitted by defendant to induce plaintiff to agree to accept her offer of settlement,” the petition states. “On information and belief, plaintiff alleges that defendant submitted the letter to plaintiff knowing the letter was not actually drafted by the building manager, knowing it was false and fraudulent with the intent to deceive plaintiff and induce plaintiff to agree to accept her offer of settlement.”

The fraudulent misrepresentation claim also alleges that Ajay Pittman attempted to use a “not genuine” cashier’s check from Sovereign Bank to claim she made a $2,500 payment to her campaign account with personal funds in line with the 2024 settlement agreement. The commission alleges the $2,500 payment was not from Pittman’s personal funds, but rather constituted a campaign donation check willfully disguised through the use of a fake check to appear as if it were her own money.

“Defendant’s submission of falsified documents to the Ethics Commission was intentional, malicious, and in reckless disregard of the commission’s enforcement authority and statutory duties,” the petition states.

Most of the identifying information on the campaign donation is redacted, except the words “Osage Nation” and what appears to be Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear’s signature. Ajay Pittman serves on the State Tribal Affairs Committee and had served as chairwoman of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus until stepping down from that role in July.

Oklahoma Ethics Commission executive director Lee Anne Bruce Boone released a statement Thursday.

“The Ethics Commission has conducted a thorough review of the scenario surrounding campaign finance violations and breach of settlement by Rep. Pittman and are ensuring the appropriate steps are taken to hold an elected official responsible and provide transparency to the citizens of Oklahoma,” Boone said.

In May 2024, Pittman reached a settlement agreement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission in which she admitted responsibility for making purchases with campaign funds unrelated to campaign expenses or official duties, making improper withdrawals of campaign funds via credit card payments and checking and ATM withdrawals, and inaccurately reporting $30,000 worth of contributions in 2020 and $20,000 worth of contributions in 2022. Pittman agreed to pay $35,000 in fines and reimbursements after spending nearly $18,000 of donor money on personal purchases. After failing to pay $12,000 by May 31 this year, as outlined in her settlement agreement, and paying less than the required $12,000 after an extension into June, the Ethics Commission voted unanimously to authorize Bruce Boone to pursue prosecution.

Pittman has also recently had legal issues with credit companies, with Oklahoma County District Judge Susan Stallings granting American Express a default judgement for $14,504.55 and additional expended costs of $337.14 on June 2, and Midland Credit Management filing for civil relief less than $10,000 on June 20, with the issue at hand listed as “indebtedness.”

Tristan Loveless Tristan Loveless is a NonDoc Media reporter covering legal matters and other civic issues in the Tulsa area. A citizen of the Cherokee Nation who grew up in Turley and Skiatook, he graduated from the University of Tulsa College of Law in 2023. Before that, he taught for the Tulsa Debate League in Tulsa Public Schools.