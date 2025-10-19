Support Journalism

We all have The One.

If I were to ask you to describe the worst road you hate traveling in your home town, I bet you could name some pothole problems fairly quickly. I live in Oklahoma City, so I have a few options — including the longstanding chughole on Interstate 40 westbound at the Interstate 35 interchange that I can only pray has reached the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s fabled eight-year plan.

While stretches of Western Avenue on either side of downtown OKC can be rough, I sometimes wonder how the block of Hudson Avenue in front of Cheever’s Cafe can still be so bumpy after decades of deliciousness at that restaurant. I’m sure other Oklahoma City residents have their own irritating road issues in their neighborhoods as well.

The good news is that OKC voters just passed a $2.7 billion general obligation bond package this past week, about half of which is dedicated to street projects, sidewalks and traffic signal investments. Drivers rejoice! While road resurfacing is an obvious priority around town, equally important in my mind is the money directed for more sidewalks, which are desperately needed in many areas of the city. The drainage control and bridge projects are also important in their own boring way.

While voter turnout Tuesday wasn’t the best, it’s clear the majority of people in the city want these things accomplished, as the extension of an existing property tax passed with ease. It’s notable that my hometown of Edmond roundly rejected the creation of a new property tax last November for similar purposes, but I guess OKC has a stronger history funding proposals like these over the past 30 years.

Of course, it may take that long to repave the many square miles of roads this city boasts, but it’s nice to know aspirations and asphalt are on the horizon. Hopefully my tires hold out until then.

Prior Sundaze comics

Ding dong: Ryan Walters thumbing for a hitch

Apparently ‘bias’ on the bench is OK in Oklahoma

Nix 66: OKC boot scoots back to the drawing board

New ‘campus corner’ could help Edmond’s quality of (night) life

Coming to theaters: Character Assassination, starring Jackie Chan

Ryan falters: Boobs, pubes cause chaos in meeting

Thunder arena reveal becomes icing on the cake

We interrupt this forecast for a weather radar attack

The Thunder kept it rolling all year long

Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances

OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals

Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy

Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma

Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny

Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps

On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly

Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters

The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season

OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city

Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.