You’ve heard of duck season. Well, now it appears we have a “lame duck” season in Oklahoma, as Gov. Kevin Stitt prepares for his his final year in the office.
The term, of course, refers to a political executive facing their term limit without the narrative and influence they did in prior elections. That would be Stitt, though he remains more popular than not with Republican voters.
That hasn’t stopped Attorney General Gentner Drummond from taking his shots at the governor, however. Most recently, Drummond called Stitt “a petulant lame duck” while announcing he had taken over and dismissed a game warden’s ticket to a Choctaw Nation citizen cited for hunting without a state license. Stitt has called Drummond’s move “supporting lawlessness,” while tribal leaders have commended the 2026 gubernatorial candidate for his “commitment to the rule of law.”
The conflicting statements about who is following “the law” underscores a broader battle that has only intensified in the five-plus years since U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in 2020, and it only adds more noise to a situation that already contains a ton of confusion.
What remains clear, however, is that Drummond and Stitt don’t currently care much for one another, especially when it comes to court cases about Indian Country. What exactly fellow 2026 GOP nomination seekers like Charles McCall and Chip Keating think on the complicated topic remains to be seen.
While you can find a lot more coverage of the topic on this website, I might have to break out the old Nintendo light gun game as I await clarity on whether “petulant” is a species of lame duck or a way to prepare it.
Prior Sundaze comics
OKC voters strongly support fixing pothole problems
Ding dong: Ryan Walters thumbing for a hitch
Apparently ‘bias’ on the bench is OK in Oklahoma
Nix 66: OKC boot scoots back to the drawing board
New ‘campus corner’ could help Edmond’s quality of (night) life
Coming to theaters: Character Assassination, starring Jackie Chan
Ryan falters: Boobs, pubes cause chaos in meeting
Thunder arena reveal becomes icing on the cake
We interrupt this forecast for a weather radar attack
The Thunder kept it rolling all year long
Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances
OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals
Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy
Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma
Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny
Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps
On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly
Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters
The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season
OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city
Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration
TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo
Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through
With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese
The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments
Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition
Digging out and moving forward in 2025
Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower
First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting
Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move
Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam