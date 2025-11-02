Support Journalism

You’ve heard of duck season. Well, now it appears we have a “lame duck” season in Oklahoma, as Gov. Kevin Stitt prepares for his his final year in the office.

The term, of course, refers to a political executive facing their term limit without the narrative and influence they did in prior elections. That would be Stitt, though he remains more popular than not with Republican voters.

That hasn’t stopped Attorney General Gentner Drummond from taking his shots at the governor, however. Most recently, Drummond called Stitt “a petulant lame duck” while announcing he had taken over and dismissed a game warden’s ticket to a Choctaw Nation citizen cited for hunting without a state license. Stitt has called Drummond’s move “supporting lawlessness,” while tribal leaders have commended the 2026 gubernatorial candidate for his “commitment to the rule of law.”

The conflicting statements about who is following “the law” underscores a broader battle that has only intensified in the five-plus years since U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling in 2020, and it only adds more noise to a situation that already contains a ton of confusion.

What remains clear, however, is that Drummond and Stitt don’t currently care much for one another, especially when it comes to court cases about Indian Country. What exactly fellow 2026 GOP nomination seekers like Charles McCall and Chip Keating think on the complicated topic remains to be seen.

While you can find a lot more coverage of the topic on this website, I might have to break out the old Nintendo light gun game as I await clarity on whether “petulant” is a species of lame duck or a way to prepare it.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.