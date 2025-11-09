Support Journalism

Circa 1998, my workday at the sports desk at the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal started innocently enough as I made what I thought to be a rather innocuous statement.

“You know, if the season ended today, Lubbock High would be in the playoffs.”

Our assistant sports editor, just a loveable, awesome dude with an endearing, perpetually exasperated manner, slowly rose from his chair and sauntered toward my desk. He put his hands on my shoulders as he stood behind me, sighed loudly and made a thunderous pronouncement.

“But the season doesn’t fucking end today, does it?!”

Message received.

The message should also be received by college football fans as they wonder what to make of the College Football Playoff Committee’s initial rankings, which came out Tuesday. The handwringing and member-measuring by fans of different teams — and the projections and prognostications by media — are expected byproducts of the rankings being released, but it’s all still irritating and irrelevant.

Even after Saturday’s showdowns shed some additional light, there are still four full weeks of the season left, people!

Not even Deep Thought, from Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, could sift through all the possibilities and definitively predict the 12 teams that will compete in this year’s playoff. Why waste so many barrels of ink and watts of brain power in a fruitless effort to emulate Dr. Strange?

It seems to be a singular need of some college football fans to eschew the journey and skip right to the destination. We wait during the many months of the off-season to enjoy the sweet visage of college football in person and on our TV screens, only to start dreaming about the end of the season as soon as possible.

College football fans should realize the desire to fast-forward to the end of the season is preyed upon by those who control the sport. Why else are there any College Football Playoff rankings other than the one at the end of the season? The committee that makes the rankings even stresses how it rips up the previous week’s and starts anew each time, which means what was unveiled Tuesday MEANT ABSOLUTELY NOTHING.

Now, even I don’t really take the committee members completely at their word about the whole “start anew each week” thing. Still, using OU fans as an example, it’s silly to become emotionally invested in rankings when a full month of the season remains. Sure, the Sooners are only two spots out of the initial playoff field, but if they win their final three games, it wouldn’t matter if they were 10 spots out in those initial rankings — they’d still be in. Conversely, even if they were comfortably within the field on Tuesday, two losses in the final month would undoubtedly leave them out of the final unveiling.

So, as we head into the final sprint of the season, do yourself a favor and stop to smell the roses on the side of the road. Pay little attention to the early College Football Playoff rankings and consider every remaining game for every team as part of the playoff. Trust me, you’ll enjoy the journey more than you think you will.

Plus, you’d make an old assistant sports editor of mine pretty happy.

With both OU and OSU having off weeks this weekend — again, don’t call it a bye week, dammit — we get to focus on games that involve teams beyond our state’s borders. I enjoy these weeks, because it means I get a chance to relax and watch the fans of other teams have nervous breakdowns and suffer major hangovers.

Speaking of those … here are this week’s Hangover Highlights!

Jeremy Cowen Jeremy Cowen has been a NonDoc commentator and contributing reporter since the site launched in 2015. After growing up in Hartshorne, he graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. His 30-year career in journalism and public relations has included teaching courses about writing for hundreds of OU mass communications students.