Rep. Forrest Bennett (D-OKC) is stepping down from his House District 92 seat effective Dec. 1 to lead the Oklahoma State AFL-CIO. Bennett was elected to that position Nov. 7 by the organization’s members and sworn in the same day.

The AFL-CIO is one of the nation’s largest labor union federations and consists of 64 unions representing about 15 million people. About 100,000 Oklahomans are represented by the organization.

“The new role requires me to directly lobby lawmakers, and I can’t ethically do both,” Bennett wrote in a Facebook post announcing his resignation. “It’s been an honor of a lifetime to represent the good people of the 92nd district, and while my title will change, my commitment to my friends and neighbors never will.”

Because Bennett’s resignation comes prior to the turn of the year, a special election will be held to fill his unexpired term. Gov. Kevin Stitt must set the dates for that special election cycle within 30 days of Bennett’s last day on the job.

Bennett, 36, was first elected in 2016. He won re-election in 2024 by default after running unopposed. He was eligible to continue serving in the Legislature through 2028.

In his formal resignation letter to Stitt, Bennett referenced their past interactions, some of which were hostile, but also thanked him for his support of some of Bennett’s legislation.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the occasional interactions I’ve had with you — whether it was our unfortunately heated exchange in the Capitol rotunda a few years ago, or our pleasant conversation about gardening and chicken-keeping during one of your visits to the House chamber,” Bennett wrote. “The best interaction we ever had, though, was during your ceremonial signing of the Hope Shaffer Act, legislation I sponsored on behalf of a couple in my district who tragically lost their daughter in a car accident. As long as we can look past partisanship in moments like that, I sincerely believe there is plenty of hope for government’s capacity to do good. Thank you for your signature, and your kindness toward my constituents on that day.”

Bennett is scheduled to deliver a formal farewell address in the House chamber at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 13.

Matt Patterson Matt Patterson has spent 20 years in Oklahoma journalism covering a variety of topics for The Oklahoman, The Edmond Sun and Lawton Constitution. He joined NonDoc in 2019. Email story tips and ideas to matt@nondoc.com.