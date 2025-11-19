Support Journalism

In Tuesday elections around Oklahoma, a former Millwood Public Schools board member was elected to a vacant seat representing part of the northeast Oklahoma City district, and the majority of public school bond propositions on the ballot across the state failed.

Andre Coleman, 52, secured 51.22 percent of 164 votes to rejoin the Millwood Public Schools board as the District 5 member, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Coleman, who served as the District 2 board member until he departed the position amid residency questions in 2022, will fill a seat that has been vacant since April, when former board member Marvin Provo, 84, stepped down for health reasons.

Coleman originally challenged Provo for the District 5 seat in February, but Provo won reelection in an April runoff that saw higher turnout — 488 votes cast — with an OKC City Council seat and a county commissioner position also on the ballot.

In a statement, Coleman thanked voters and said he is ready to do his part for MPS.

“I look forward to working with the established board members, along with the superintendent. I believe a great foundation allows for a sturdy home. I [would] personally like to discuss with the board early childhood to second grade,” Coleman said. “I also look forward to meeting about the food our babies and students are eating. I am a chef, so healthy palatable food is something I do know about.”

Chimere Grant received 15.85 percent support Tuesday, and Cartelyou Edwards Sr. received 32.93 percent.

Mixed results for school bond projects

Across the state, nearly 6,000 voters considered school bond proposals Tuesday. Six of 10 public school bond propositions failed to receive the approval of 60 percent of voters, as required by state law. In Oklahoma, school districts must receive 60 percent support from voters in their area to leverage future property taxes as payment for loans funding construction projects, equipment upgrades and transportation infrastructure.

In southeast Oklahoma, Antlers Public Schools voters failed to pass a nearly $7.96 million bond that would have funded a new middle school building. Only 53.33 percent of 842 voters approved of the proposal.

Northeast of Lake Texoma, Coleman Public Schools voters rejected an $800,000 bond to fund a cafeteria expansion and a new storm shelter. Just 48.97 percent of 290 voters were in favor of the proposition.

West of Norman, Newcastle Public Schools voters did not approve a $10.7 million bond for improvements to the elementary school, track and field complex and the football stadium, as well as land acquisition for a future school site in the growing district. Only 53.61 percent of 1,026 voters cast ballots for the bond.

Straddling the Kansas border north of Tulsa, South Coffeyville Public Schools voters fell just shy of approving a $1.4 million bond for districtwide improvements, including roof repairs and a storm shelter. The bond was narrowly defeated with 59.78 percent of 363 voters supporting the proposition.

East of Tulsa, Inola Public Schools voters rejected a $59.8 million bond for a new elementary school, air conditioning in the gym at the district’s secondary campus and technology. Of the 1,230 voters, 56.91 percent approved of the bond.

Osage Public Schools voters failed to pass a $1 million bond for cafeteria improvements. Only 54.03 percent of 124 voters, the lowest number of ballots cast among the bond propositions up for election Tuesday, approved of the proposal.

Four school bonds reached the required 60 percent threshold. East of Lake Texoma, Silo Public Schools voters approved a $21.95 million bond for a gym, cafeteria, classrooms, a storm shelter and a “sewage lagoon drainage system.” The proposal received 65.22 percent support among 1,449 voters.

Southwest of Oklahoma City, Minco Public Schools voters approved an $880,000 bond for new school buses, with 89.87 percent of 158 voters supporting the proposal. The bond was unrelated to a September school bus crash that injured seven people, including a softball coach and players, according to News 9.

In western Oklahoma, Sharon-Mutual Public Schools voters approved a $3.8 million bond that will fund gym upgrades, a football field concession stand, a bus barn and districtwide equipment, including a utility tractor. Of 301 voters who cast ballots, 62.79 percent approved of the proposition.

North of Tulsa, Dewey Public Schools voters approved a $1.4 million bond for an agriculture education building, with 91.56 percent of 154 voters in support.

Kevin Eagleson Kevin Eagleson joined NonDoc's newsroom in August 2025 with an emphasis on education. Eagleson is an Oklahoma City native and graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May with bachelor degrees in journalism and political science.