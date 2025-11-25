Support Journalism

Criminal indictments against Coal County Sheriff Jason Smith and Undersheriff Jesse Yother were unsealed today by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s office, with Smith facing two misdemeanor assault charges for allegedly shoving his own wife and punching a deputy’s husband July 26.

Yother, 64, faces a felony count of intimidating a witness and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Smith, 48, is also accused of habitual drunkenness and sexual harassment of employees in a removal proceeding approved by the state’s multi-county grand jury, which issued the indictments Nov. 21.

“There can be no tolerance for a sheriff sworn to preserve the peace but whose actions clearly undermine the law and endanger public safety,” Drummond said in a press release. “These allegations against the sheriff are serious and, if proven true, indicate he is unfit to continue serving the citizens of Coal County.”

Smith, an aspiring country music singer who bears the nickname “Cadillac,” is accused of making repeated sexual and inappropriate comments on May 19 to a sheriff’s office employee.

“Some of these comments and acts included Jason Smith grabbing [her] by the neck and pulling her hair during work hours,” the petition for Smith’s removal states. “These comments were sexual in nature, creating a hostile work environment for [her].”

That same day, Smith allegedly “made repeated inappropriate and unprofessional comments” to one of his deputies.

“Some of these comments and acts included Jason Smith touching [the deputy] on her breast(s) and adjusting her sheriff’s deputy vest,” the petition states.

While the criminal indictments against Smith and Yother contain few details about the July 26 incident, the petition for removal alleges that Smith invited the same female deputy to his personal property during work hours to drink alcohol while on duty. It also alleges that Smith shoved his wife during an argument that day and that the confrontation happened in front of the deputy.

At some point on July 26, Smith confronted the deputy’s husband, according to the petition.

“Jason Smith approached and hit [the deputy’s husband] in the face, while on duty,” the petition states.

Smith has called the accusations against him “politically motivated” by employees hired by former Coal County Sheriff Bryan Jump, whom he defeated in November 2024.

“These allegations are false. The allegations made are personally and politically motivated, based on one-sided testimony from employees of the previous administration,” Smith said. “I’ve been indicted by a multi-county grand jury on hearsay testimony, and I have never been allowed to give my side of the story, even though I’ve asked to do so several times. I’m looking forward to my opportunity to be heard in court, and I absolutely believe I will be completely vindicated of these accusations. I fully intend to keep serving the citizens of Coal County as your duly-elected sheriff.”

Pittsburg County District Attorney Chuck Sullivan will handle the prosecution and removal proceedings, according to Drummond’s press release.

“I thank the grand jury for their work and deliberation, but I will remind you that Sheriff Smith remains innocent until proven guilty,” Sullivan said. “We will remain steadfast in prosecuting this as we would any case, regardless of who the defendant is.”

Tres Savage Tres Savage (William W. Savage III) has served as editor in chief of NonDoc since the publication launched in 2015. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and worked in health care for six years before returning to the media industry. He is a nationally certified Mental Health First Aid instructor and serves on the board of the Oklahoma Media Center.