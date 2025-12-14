There are plenty of songs about drinking, and plenty of songs about the police, but I’m not sure how many of them combine the two subjects, especially in a positive way.
That’s likely because, if you are an officer of the law, you shouldn’t be drinking on the job.
For indicted and suspended Coal County Sheriff Jason Smith, who has been accused by a grand jury of arriving to work drunk, harassing an employee, shoving his wife and slapping a man, it’s a real cautionary tale that sounds like a minor chord-driven country song.
As tragic and downright stupid as that all sounds, it’s fitting because Smith — who somehow has earned the nickname “Cadillac” in life — moonlights as a country singer, growling out stereotypical small-town sentiments like, “I’m packing it up and I’m going off the grid to live wild and free.”
Smith, who claims the allegations against him are “false” and cooked up by supporters of his predecessor, has served only a year in office before facing the criminal charges and petition to remove him as sheriff. Listening to the rest of his song Going Off the Grid, it’s not surprising Smith doubts the veracity of the judicial system’s actions against him, since he “don’t nee no government official telling me how to live.”
Considering the serious nature of the accusations against him, “Cadillac” may want to start jotting down lines and working on an apology album down the road, a la Jay-Z.
