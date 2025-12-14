Support Journalism

There are plenty of songs about drinking, and plenty of songs about the police, but I’m not sure how many of them combine the two subjects, especially in a positive way.

That’s likely because, if you are an officer of the law, you shouldn’t be drinking on the job.

For indicted and suspended Coal County Sheriff Jason Smith, who has been accused by a grand jury of arriving to work drunk, harassing an employee, shoving his wife and slapping a man, it’s a real cautionary tale that sounds like a minor chord-driven country song.

As tragic and downright stupid as that all sounds, it’s fitting because Smith — who somehow has earned the nickname “Cadillac” in life — moonlights as a country singer, growling out stereotypical small-town sentiments like, “I’m packing it up and I’m going off the grid to live wild and free.”

Smith, who claims the allegations against him are “false” and cooked up by supporters of his predecessor, has served only a year in office before facing the criminal charges and petition to remove him as sheriff. Listening to the rest of his song Going Off the Grid, it’s not surprising Smith doubts the veracity of the judicial system’s actions against him, since he “don’t nee no government official telling me how to live.”

Considering the serious nature of the accusations against him, “Cadillac” may want to start jotting down lines and working on an apology album down the road, a la Jay-Z.

Prior Sundaze comics

In winter weather whoopsie, ODOT caught off guard

The price is wrong? Compensation chaos for politicians irks Oklahomans

Let the 2026 Oklahoma lame duck hunt begin

OKC voters strongly support fixing pothole problems

Ding dong: Ryan Walters thumbing for a hitch

Apparently ‘bias’ on the bench is OK in Oklahoma

Nix 66: OKC boot scoots back to the drawing board

New ‘campus corner’ could help Edmond’s quality of (night) life

Coming to theaters: Character Assassination, starring Jackie Chan

Ryan falters: Boobs, pubes cause chaos in meeting

Thunder arena reveal becomes icing on the cake

We interrupt this forecast for a weather radar attack

The Thunder kept it rolling all year long

Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances

OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals

Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy

Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma

Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny

Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps

On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly

Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters

The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season

OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city

Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration

TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo

Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through

With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese

The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments

Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition

Digging out and moving forward in 2025

Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower

First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting

Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move

Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.