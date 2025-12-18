Support Journalism

Amid a long-delayed database upgrade that has left the public unable to view campaign finance reporting and lobbyist activities, the Oklahoma Ethics Commission is set to consider “reinstatement or reactivation of the prior Guardian System and reengagement with Civix” during its Friday meeting.

The commission — which regulates political candidate committees, political action committees and registered lobbyists — is also poised to discuss the pursuit of a “possible injury” claim against the software developer RFD and Associates, which has been unable to complete the launch of Guardian 2.0 this year, despite the Oklahoma Legislature’s appropriation of more than $2 million for the project since 2024.

The Guardian System is the online portal that candidates, political action committees and lobbyists use to file financial disclosures and other information documenting their activities. After the software supporting the previous system was deemed obsolete by its developer, Civix, the commission entered a contract with with RFD and Associates to create a replacement.

Setbacks with the new system became apparent in due time, however. When Guardian 2.0 was first announced, the Ethics Commission targeted a launch date of July 1, before moving that back to Sept. 2. Finally, on Oct. 27, the Ethics Commission launched Guardian 2.0 in its beta phase — meaning the system was still undergoing testing before an official full launch.

With the calendar nearing 2026 — and the 2026 election cycle heating up — Guardian 2.0 still remains in the beta phase, allowing users to register and enter expenditures but not formally submit reports. Meanwhile, those seeking public records of current or past filings must contact ethics@ethics.ok.gov to request access.

Now, the pressure is on to launch a system with full functionality as the Legislature returns for regular session Feb. 2 and candidates file for 2026 statewide and legislative races in April.

According to the agenda for Friday’s meeting, the commission will enter executive session “regarding the state’s contractual rights and possible injury under the contract between the Commission and RFD & Associates, Inc.” In the same executive session, the commission is noted as potentially considering the “reinstatement or reactivation” of the original Civix-based platform.

Ethics Commission executive director Lee Anne Bruce Boone acknowledged the agenda items in a statement Thursday.

“The commission has been working through serious issues with the project for many months and has spent significant time attempting to correct them. This didn’t arise suddenly. The commission has been focused on these issues for many months and has worked extensively to try to resolve them. The agenda reflects where that process is today,” Bruce Boone said. “Because the matter is on a posted agenda and will be discussed by the commission, it would be inappropriate for me to get into specifics before that public meeting. What I can say is that the commission’s focus throughout has been continuity of lawful filing, public access to information and responsible stewardship of public funds.”

Civix had initially planned to sunset the software supporting the previous Guardian System in July 2024, creating a “nightmare scenario” for the state during an election year. However, when Lee Anne Bruce Boone took her post in January 2024, she reached back out to Civix and secured an extension of software support to midway through 2025. Whether the old system’s software is still supported is not clear from the agenda, but it implies that returning to Civix could be an option.

Senate Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Chuck Hall (R-Perry) expressed support for the Ethics Commission to take action and find a solution.

“After a series of delays in launching a new campaign finance system, I think it is wholly appropriate for the Ethics Commission to reexamine its contract with outside vendors and consider recapturing taxpayer funds paid for the failed rollout of Guardian 2.0,” Hall said. “As a new legislative session approaches and we enter an election year, having a fully functioning campaign finance system is important — in fact vital — to ensuring transparency and maintaining public trust.”

House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Trey Caldwell (R-Lawton) agreed and said “everyone” he talks to about the situation expresses frustration.

“The process of switching to the new system has been a quagmire,” Caldwell said. “But the Legislature will continue to work with the Ethics Commission whenever and wherever is possible because it’s paramount that citizens have access to all campaign data to ensure free and fair elections.”

The Ethics Commission’s website currently has a banner atop its home page acknowledging the stress Guardian 2.0 has caused.

“The Commission understands the recent delays have created uncertainty for filers and information-seekers,” the website says. “During this short transition period:

“No f iler will be penalized due to system unavailability. Reporting periods may be extended as needed, and late fees tied to system issues will be broadly waived;”

iler will be penalized due to system unavailability. Reporting periods may be extended as needed, and late fees tied to system issues will be broadly waived;” “2026 Renewal Registrations for Lobbyist and Liaison are not active at this time;” and

“Commission staff will work directly with filers to ensure no one is unfairly affected.”

It remains unclear whether the state could seek to recover money paid to RFD and Associates if the company’s Guardian 2.0 system never launches in full.

Underscoring the litigious nature of that question, new Oklahoma Ethics Commission member Joe Lucas answered his phone Thursday by saying, “No comment,” with a laugh.

(Update: This article was updated at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 18, to add comments from Sen. Chuck Hall and Rep. Trey Caldwell, as well as clarify the current capabilities of the Guardian 2.0 beta phase.)

Andrea Hancock Andrea Hancock became NonDoc’s news editor in September 2024. She graduated in 2023 from Northwestern University. Originally from Stillwater, she completed an internship with NonDoc in 2022.