I can think of few better Christmas gifts than a College Football Playoff game in Norman.

Aside from being the center of the sports universe for an evening, Friday’s atmosphere simply felt fun. The town was bustling, College GameDay was broadcasting, and 50 Cent even made a live appearance, which caused the players on both teams to lose their minds. It was wild, to say the least.

Of course, the University of Alabama delivered a lump of coal to every Sooner fan. After OU got up big and it seemed like prime time to start printing victory t-shirts, the Crimson Tide simply went about their business and let the home team stumble over itself en route to a 34-24 loss. Bah humbug.

Did the Sooners overachieve this year? Probably, but it made for a fun ride that we haven’t seen around these parts for a few years. When Oklahoma went up 17 points early in the game, the fans were ready to book their flights to Pasadena, only to watch it all fall apart by 10 p.m. The 2025 Sooners raised our blood pressure many times on an exciting road to a memorable heartbreak, but only one team can win it all.

I can see a similar season on the horizon next year. Most of the defense and John Mateer will likely be back. Sure, they’ll have fans who will look at every success with a healthy dose of skepticism, and the boo birds will make an appearance at the first sign of trouble.

But who am I kidding? Most of the fanbase will be all-in by mid August, and we’ll do it all over again. Such is sports fandom, so maybe next year we’ll have a crimson and cream Christmas and get that gift we’ve all been wanting — if we cheer hard enough.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.