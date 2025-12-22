Support Journalism

CHICKASHA — In downtown Chickasha, a 50-foot leg lamp glows over a city plaza, drawing tourists, sparking small-business sales and anchoring a new holiday identity fueled by a kind of fragile — or perhaps fra-gee-lay — optimism that whoever owns the rights to A Christmas Story will see the tribute as affection rather than infringement.

For now, that optimism is holding. More than a year after Warner Bros. Discovery sent a cease-and-desist letter over the display, no further legal action has followed. City leaders, local businesses and the Chickasha Community Foundation say they acted in good faith and within the law — and they’re betting the corporate rights holder won’t pull the plug on an attraction that has helped reshape downtown Chickasha during the holiday season.

The leg lamp stands at the center of a plaza near the city’s visitor center, but city officials say it is only one piece of a broader redevelopment strategy built around seasonal tourism. Plans already underway include a proposed park south of the plaza and a pedestrian bridge intended to better connect downtown attractions and improve foot traffic.

“This didn’t happen in isolation,” said Pat Brooks, a former mayor of Chickasha and longtime civic booster who serves on the board of the Chickasha Community Foundation. “The lamp became a focal point, but the goal has always been to build something bigger around it.”

‘I see generations come in’

As hoped, Chickasha’s broader vision has already begun to take shape.

Just blocks away, Ralphie’s House, a bed-and-breakfast modeled after the iconic home from A Christmas Story, draws visitors year-round. Plans for a movie-themed restaurant have also been promoted as part of the area’s broader tourism footprint.

Local business owners say the effect has been tangible.

Inside the Chickasha Visitors Center, shop owner Pamela Pryther said foot traffic has increased steadily as visitors circulate between the plaza, nearby shops and themed attractions. Pryther operates Crafty Queen & Co., which sells a mix of handmade crafts and officially licensed A Christmas Story merchandise, including the iconic Red Ryder BB gun, pink bunny souvenirs and multiple sizes of leg lamps.

“The business has been good. I can’t complain,” Pryther said.

Pryther said she first began selling leg-lamp-themed items in 2021, when an inflatable version of the lamp was part of downtown festivities. She believes she was the first person in Chickasha to sell leg-lamp crafts locally.

“I see generations come in who don’t even know the movie,” she said. “Grandparents explaining it to kids. Maybe it’s sparked interest in A Christmas Story where it might have been lost.”

That generational reach, city leaders argue, is part of why Chickasha leaned into the symbolism. The town has long marketed itself as a Christmas destination through its Festival of Light, now in its 33rd year, and officials say the leg lamp simply gave that identity a nationally recognizable image.

Mayor Zachary Grayson said the city viewed the display as an extension of its existing holiday brand, not a departure from it.

“This isn’t some rogue stunt,” Grayson said. “It fits with what Chickasha has done for decades.”

That reputation has extended beyond tourism. Brooks said the owner of the city’s Airport Industrial Park cited Chickasha’s holiday programming — including the Festival of Light — as a factor in deciding to locate operations in the city, seeing it as evidence of civic engagement and quality of life.

“People notice when a town invests in itself,” Brooks said.

‘A sense of ownership over the idea’

There is also a deeper, more personal connection that helps explain why Chickasha embraced A Christmas Story so fully. The connection traces back to former University of Oklahoma professor Noland Eugene James who grew up in Chickasha and later claimed to have developed the leg lamp concept that became the film’s iconic prop. The claim is documented in his obituary and has become part of local lore.

“It’s one of those stories people here have told for years,” Brooks said. “Whether or not Hollywood ever acknowledges it, folks in Chickasha feel a sense of ownership over the idea.”

That sense of ownership, however, exists alongside a clear legal reality: Warner Bros. Discovery retains the rights to A Christmas Story. The company sent a cease-and-desist letter regarding the Chickasha display more than a year ago, but has taken no further public action since.

A Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson told NonDoc that the company “does not have a comment” on the Chickasha leg lamp.

Meanwhile, the company is currently the subject of rival takeover bids by Netflix Inc. and Paramount Global, and media industry analysts note that changes in corporate ownership often bring renewed scrutiny of intellectual property enforcement. This is particularly the case as new management teams reassess legacy assets.

If ownership of the film were to change hands, Chickasha’s situation could become riskier without a formal licensing agreement. A more centralized rights holder could take a stricter view of unauthorized uses, even those framed as tribute.

For now, Chickasha is waiting — hoping that silence signals tolerance, and that whoever ultimately controls the film’s legacy will see the display not as competition, but as homage.

Whether the lamp continues to glow or someday goes dark remains out of the town’s hands. For a community that has built a holiday economy around a movie rooted in childhood hope and seasonal expectation, the uncertainty feels oddly familiar.

