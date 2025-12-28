Support Journalism

What a year, right?

Like any other, 2025 featured highs and lows, but the extreme polarities of those events have helped make it a memorable one. I feel like I could say that about most years in my adult life, which has spanned the current century. But lately, it’s felt different.

Five years ago, we had just been through the strangest nine months anyone could remember, and since that time, I don’t think anything has resembled what used to be “normal.” These days, if you see someone speaking to the public — and I mean anyone on any platform — there’s a decent chance they will say the most unhinged thing you’ve ever heard.

To be certain, society and the world at large will always progress in one way or another, but would it hurt us to make the road a little less bumpy for 2026? In a way, I’m arguing against a bunch of wonderful cartoon fodder, but I’d happily draw scenes of people talking about pizza as a trade-off.

In an effort to avoid traveling down the “Old man yells at cloud” road, I’ll remind everyone that the Thunder won an NBA championship this year, and that remains simply incredible. Here’s to hoping that 2026 proves to be a little smoother, and a little kinder to everyone, even if that makes things less memorable.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.