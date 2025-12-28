What a year, right?
Like any other, 2025 featured highs and lows, but the extreme polarities of those events have helped make it a memorable one. I feel like I could say that about most years in my adult life, which has spanned the current century. But lately, it’s felt different.
Five years ago, we had just been through the strangest nine months anyone could remember, and since that time, I don’t think anything has resembled what used to be “normal.” These days, if you see someone speaking to the public — and I mean anyone on any platform — there’s a decent chance they will say the most unhinged thing you’ve ever heard.
To be certain, society and the world at large will always progress in one way or another, but would it hurt us to make the road a little less bumpy for 2026? In a way, I’m arguing against a bunch of wonderful cartoon fodder, but I’d happily draw scenes of people talking about pizza as a trade-off.
In an effort to avoid traveling down the “Old man yells at cloud” road, I’ll remind everyone that the Thunder won an NBA championship this year, and that remains simply incredible. Here’s to hoping that 2026 proves to be a little smoother, and a little kinder to everyone, even if that makes things less memorable.
Prior Sundaze comics
For a moment, it felt like a crimson and cream Christmas
‘Cadillac’ Jason Smith: It seems the bottle let him down
In winter weather whoopsie, ODOT caught off guard
The price is wrong? Compensation chaos for politicians irks Oklahomans
Let the 2026 Oklahoma lame duck hunt begin
OKC voters strongly support fixing pothole problems
Ding dong: Ryan Walters thumbing for a hitch
Apparently ‘bias’ on the bench is OK in Oklahoma
Nix 66: OKC boot scoots back to the drawing board
New ‘campus corner’ could help Edmond’s quality of (night) life
Coming to theaters: Character Assassination, starring Jackie Chan
Ryan falters: Boobs, pubes cause chaos in meeting
Thunder arena reveal becomes icing on the cake
We interrupt this forecast for a weather radar attack
The Thunder kept it rolling all year long
Gamefowl Commission mired in ‘shady’ circumstances
OKC Thunder fans face hypertensive NBA Finals
Motion to pizza: Session slumber party gets rowdy
Aluminum or aluminium: Making metal in NE Oklahoma
Fight over SB 647 objectively and relevantly funny
Cognitive financial therapy: Mental health agency down in the dumps
On dueling holidays, enjoy Easter treats responsibly
Control of federal funds could be sent to Ryan Walters
The real MVP? Nick Gallo antics hype historic season
OKC challenging Chicago as windiest city
Funny money: OSU endures innovation frustration
TPS report: Tulsa Public Schools gets the memo
Toot toot: OKC metro commuter rail coming through
With The Deli’s doorman elected mayor, Norman eats its mac and cheese
The peculiar political dynamics of Edmond apartments
Too fast, too furious: Winter driving edition
Digging out and moving forward in 2025
Santa Claus coming to town before Bricktown tower
First Amendment warning: 100% chance of Ryan Walters tweeting
Ka-chow: Stitt cans McQueen in lightning move
Bye week blues underscore a world without Bedlam