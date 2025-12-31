4 Oklahoma County Jail drama a long way from over

Already a multi-year metaphorical migraine, the process of replacing the troubled Oklahoma County Jail isn’t slated to end soon. In soap opera terms, think Guiding Light. Were it a movie, it would combine all Lord of the Rings and Avatar films into an endless reel of celluloid that could wrap the earth three times.

Since joining NonDoc in 2019, I’ve been covering the Oklahoma County Jail’s drama every step of the way. While my job entails responsible and fair reporting, it doesn’t mean I’m an observer without an opinion. From the sidelines, I can confirm the entire situation looks like one big mess with an array of potentially bad outcomes.

Opened in 1991, the current facility remains troubled by logistics and design problems, a chronic lack of sufficient staffing, and concerns from the public about the high incidence of deaths and injuries. Understandably, county officials have been seeking a replacement. In 2022, voters approved a $260 million bond that was meant to provide most — but not all — of the funding for a new jail. That project has now ballooned to carry a price tag of more than $700 million. The county lacks that kind of money, so commissioners have discussed proposing a sales tax election in April or the fall of 2026. If that were to fail, officials could be stuck building only part of the new jail — an outcome that would carry many complications.

For instance, arrestees would be taken to the first proposed phase of the new facility at 1901 E. Grand Boulevard. With the county’s new behavioral health center also slated for that site, arrestees would be booked there before being transferred downtown to the current jail for detention. Under one proposal, meals would be cooked at the new facility and also taken downtown to feed detainees. The idea leans heavily on logistical coordination, a breeding ground for potential problems, and it feels half-baked. It would also likely blow up the jail trust’s transportation budget. The proposed new jail sits about 15 minutes from the old one, necessitating many trips each day to accomplish tasks that are presently done entirely in one location.

The possibility of voters rejecting a new sales tax is very real. Any new tax always faces an uphill battle, and taxation for a jail that residents already thought they were funding with a property tax extension three years ago could be hard to market. Some believe sales taxes are regressive, and others don’t trust the government, in any form, with their money. Either way, I suspect the idea is unlikely to be popular, even if it passes because the public recognizes it as a necessity. If the sales tax election does fail, only so much can be done with the present jail to address detainee deaths, chronic understaffing and poor design elements.

The U.S. Department of Justice has threatened to take over the Oklahoma County Jail in the past, and while the present incarnation of the federal agency seems less likely to do that than the prior administration, it could still happen. Those costs would be passed along to county taxpayers one way or another.

As a result, 2026 will be high stakes for everyone involved. While there will be doubtless plot twists along the way, the next 12 months are almost certain to provide some sort of resolution to the long-running saga that many people are tired of watching, while also not being able to look away.

— Matt Patterson

