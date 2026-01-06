The summer I spent in NonDoc’s newsroom as an intern served as a terrific learning experience, and now it’s time for a new batch of college-aged people to apply. Applications for the summer 2026 internship are due by Sunday, Feb. 22, and you can find details about how to apply below.

I completed an internship with NonDoc in 2024 before returning to Oklahoma Christian University for my senior year. As an intern, I gained invaluable reporting and editorial experience to use as editor in chief of the campus paper. After building upon those skills during my final year of college, I now use them as the leader of NonDoc’s Edmond Civic Reporting Project.

Even though NonDoc is based in Oklahoma City, our coverage expands to other regions of the state, giving interns a chance to learn about Oklahoma in new ways. In 2024, I was gifted the “sketchy sheriff beat.” I covered an embezzlement case where a sheriff swapped utility vehicles with the county and a tumultuous election in Tillman County. I also reported on jail conditions and overcrowding in Comanche County.

There’s never a dull moment in our newsroom, especially during election season. Some of my fondest memories are from the political debates hosted by NonDoc in various parts of the state, which often included a staff road trip!

The best part of my summer at NonDoc involved the one-on-one teaching from our editorial staff. When choosing an internship, no trait is more valuable than mentorship, which you will undoubtedly find here. Each staff member is eager to empower interns with responsibility and to learn through first-hand experiences, which is how I was introduced to the Edmond beat I have now.

Like any professional knows, college can only teach you so much. Nothing compares to the real-world experience NonDoc offers its interns. I would highly recommend young journalists seeking to level up in skill apply for a 2026 paid journalism internship by Feb. 22.

As a NonDoc intern, you will be responsible for performing daily journalistic tasks and learning the ins-and-outs of reporting, editing and publishing. You will have the opportunity to cover a wide range of topics, including civic issues, human interest matters, cultural trends and more. Because 2026 is an election year in Oklahoma, a significant amount of your work will involve previewing and covering legislative and statewide elections.

How to apply for NonDoc’s 2026 journalism internship program

Our 2026 summer internship program is supported by the Inasmuch Foundation, which funds journalism and social service efforts to enrich the quality of life, lessen suffering and strengthen organizations to benefit people and communities.

Our internship efforts are also supported by sponsors of our Sustainable Journalism Foundation, including Home Creations and Fowler Automotive. These entities support our independent journalism efforts and value us having the workforce necessary to operate a modern newsroom.

If you are a college-aged journalist who will be living in the state of Oklahoma for the summer of 2026, the following information will help you apply for an editorial internship with NonDoc.

Position: Editorial internship. (Up to two applicants may be hired.)

Pay: Internship stipends are paid in monthly installments.

Job duties: Interns will produce original reporting related to civic and cultural matters. Interns will also gain experience writing commentary, using online publishing software and hosting public events.

To apply: Applicants must submit a cover letter, a resume and two samples of journalistic work to editorial@nondoc.com. Please include your name and “internship application” in the subject line of the email.

Application deadline: Applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22.

Start date: Internships begin in the middle of May 2026, with specific dates flexible based on individual schedules.

End date: Similarly, internships run through mid-to-late August 2026 based on individual schedules.