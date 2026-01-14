Support Journalism

DURANT — Leaders from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the City of Durant have taken action to deter a potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility rumored to be planned for an industrial property on the south side of the city near the tribe’s headquarters.

The actions come as ICE has faced growing national scrutiny following the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent. The killing has sparked protests to hold masked federal officers accountable for their actions across the country.

The concern in Durant centers on the former Big Lots Distribution Center located at 2306 Enterprise Drive. The center opened in 2004 and closed in January 2025 amid the retailer’s financial struggles.

On Jan. 10, the Choctaw Nation Tribal Council unanimously passed a resolution objecting to the possible use of the former distribution center as an ICE detention facility.

Tribal officials said the action signaling opposition was taken as a proactive measure after the tribe became aware of discussions by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to partner with an investor to bring an ICE detention facility to the former distribution center.

Bryan County Sheriff Joey Tucker did not return a request for comment prior to the publication of this article.

“This proposed location is unacceptably close to the nation’s governmental headquarters and to multiple Choctaw Nation facilities that serve children, families, elders, patients, employees and visitors each day,” District 12 Councilor Regina Mabray said during Saturday’s meeting. “The nation’s analysis and mapping reflect that the proposed site is located within a short distance of the Choctaw Nation headquarters campus and approximately 1,073 feet from the Choctaw Nation Child Development Center.”

On Tuesday, Durant City Council members took a “proactive” approach in front of an overflowing crowd that largely opposed the rumored facility. The council unanimously passed an ordinance making it “unlawful for any person to own or operate a detention center located within the city unless there is a conditional use permit for the detention center.” The action came despite the uncertain nature of the rumored center.

“We thought we should put an ordinance in,” city attorney Tom Marcum said during Tuesday’s meeting. “The tribe has already put a resolution in that they’re against it.”

Despite the branding of a water tower that can be seen from U.S. Highway 70 between the former distribution center and the Choctaw Nation’s headquarters, the tribe does not own the neighboring buildings, according to Randy Sachs, a spokesman for the tribe.

“We do not own the property,” Sachs said. “The logos on the water tower are irrelevant to ownership.”

Property records list Big Lots’ corporate office in Columbus, Ohio, as the owner of the two properties where the empty building sits. A real estate listing shows the property is available for lease under negotiable terms.

Choctaw chief: ‘We are extremely concerned’

Mabray, the District 12 Choctaw Nation representative, said the council would view the placement of a large detention facility at the Big Lots property as incompatible with surrounding land uses, particularly those involving children and essential services.

“The Tribal Council will not accept the detention operation of this scale being placed next to facilities where children learn and are cared for, where families access essential services and where the nation conducts core governmental business,” she said during the Jan. 10 session. “The Choctaw Nation’s position is not directed at any individual person. It is directed at an irresponsible location decision that would place detention operations in immediate proximity to vulnerable populations and critical Choctaw Nation facilities.”

The tribal resolution also called on other governments to oppose any approvals associated with the proposed site.

“The Tribal Council calls upon all relevant federal, state, county and municipal courts, to the extent permitted by law to deny, halt or refuse any approvals, permits, zoning actions, contracts or infrastructure commitments required to establish or operate an ICE detention facility at this location or any similarly situated location that endangers the nation’s headquarters, area, community facilities or children and families,” Mabray said.

District 2 Councilor Tony Ward supported the resolution, pointing to recent events involving ICE facilities elsewhere in the country.

“The recent activity in Minnesota and few months back in Texas with the ice facilities. (I) think it’s only right that we bring forth this bill and approve it because of the proximity of our facilities in Durant,” Ward said. “And again, it’s just about safety concerns. So again, I think it’s only right we do this.”

All 12 tribal councilors voted to approve the resolution.

The development came a week after the Inter-Tribal Council of the Five Tribes adopted resolutions opposing the placement and operation of the rumored facility in Durant, citing potential impacts on tribal citizens, public safety and tribal sovereignty. The council also called on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to engage in formal government-to-government consultation with tribal nations when considering detention facilities on or near tribal lands.

Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton issued his own statement reinforcing the concerns.

“We oppose the location of the proposed ICE holding facility near the Choctaw Nation headquarters in Durant,” Batton said. “We are extremely concerned about the proposed facility’s close proximity to our day care, child education center and large employee base, which provides programs and services to our tribal members, including children and elders.”

Durant mayor: ‘We’re doing our dead-level best’

In Bryan County, rumors about the potential ICE facility intensified on social media following a Nov. 17 operation conducted along U.S. Highway 69.

Under Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Operation Guardian Shied, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol conducted a 12-hour enforcement effort alongside ICE. According to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, 76 undocumented persons were taken into custody for immigration violations during the operation. A total of 274 people were arrested across three operations conducted in September and November 2025.

Madison McKown, public information officer for Durant, said before Tuesday’s council meeting that the city has not been brought to the table on any conversation regarding a proposed detention facility.

“It is still rumors to the city officials of Durant,” McKown said Tuesday. “We have not been brought any type of documentation and type of contract. We have no idea about what’s going on.”

A beyond-capacity crowd gathered Tuesday evening inside Durant’s council chambers. Before the meeting, the fire marshal told citizens where fire exits were located in case of an emergency.

After presentations were held for an employee’s years of service to the city and the city’s finances, the discussion began on the proposed ordinance.

Marcum said the proposal originated after the city learned Jan. 9 of “definite movement” for an ICE facility and that “congressional members have been contacted.” The city attorney said the ordinance used language to that of an ordinance in the City of Houston.

“This wasn’t just drafted up out of the blue or dreamed of by anyone on this board or by myself, this is by a much bigger city,” Marcum said.

After a motion to vote on the ordinance was made, some members of the crowd began to yell, “No!”

A woman began to speak before Durant Mayor Martin Tucker said the woman was out of order and the told the crowd the council “will not be interrupted.”

”You’re interrupting us. It’s your right to protest, not in here. It’s your right to speak your mind, not in here,” Tucker told the audience. “If you want to speak to the city council, speak to them all month long, not during this meeting. And this meeting is where we do the city’s business. If you will allow us. If you won’t allow us, we’ll create a situation where we can do the city’s business, because that’s what you elected us to do. If you disagree with the city’s business, it’s probably because you don’t understand it.”

After more back and forth with members of the audience, Tucker was asked by an attendee if the city would consider drafting a resolution denouncing the center like the Choctaw Nation did.

“I don’t think you guys understand yet, that what we are trying to do is put in place a way for Durant to have a say whether there is a facility of this type in our city,” Tucker responded. “Right now, we do not have a say. We want to. We’re trying to. We’re doing our dead-level best. I hope you can hear us.”

Tucker said the Big Lots Distribution Center is still private property, which meant the city’s existing code of ordinances did not prevent a detention center from being set up within city limits.

“We want to create the process to have a say in that. Does that make sense to you?” Tucker asked before the crowd began to applaud.

After Tucker said he apologized for sounding upset or impatient, the council voted unanimously to approve the resolution along with an emergency clause, meaning the ordinance goes into effect immediately.

Derrick James Derrick James joined NonDoc's newsroom in September 2025 after seven years as a reporter and editor at the McAlester News-Capital. A native of Pittsburg County and a Choctaw Nation citizen, Derrick is a graduate of Eastern Oklahoma State College and Oklahoma State University.