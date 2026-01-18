In the war for apartments in Edmond, residents worried about rooflines have won the latest battle.
This past week, the Edmond City Council voted of 3-2 against a proposal for 69 apartments just east of the University of Central Oklahoma’s campus. Edmond Mayor Mark Nash joined Councilman Barry Moore and Preston Watterson to reject the Gardenia Apartments as proposed. The developer’s adjustment from three stories to two — presumably needed for density and cashflow in an expensive building market — drew concerns for lacking the “significant slope” of neighboring roofs.
A building in Edmond designed without a pitched roof? The horror!
I’m reminded of the arguments against the apartments that were proposed in the Spring Creek development at 15th and Bryant back in late 2021. The concern at the time was that all the new housing would create too much traffic in the area, which includes a pair of shopping centers.
In response, I drew a comic about the absurdity of that complaint. Talk to any Edmond resident about anything, and they will eventually tell you how terrible traffic already defines the town.
That’s the NIMBY nature, though. Edmond is a bustling metropolis, but when anything new gets proposed, suddenly the city becomes a little village — a gated community. A great place to grow, but only if you’re already planted there.
