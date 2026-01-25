Support Journalism

Where were you when the 2026 snowstorm hype train rolled through Oklahoma? You likely hopped on board, just like every Oklahoma resident did, and no one could blame you for having done so.

If the forecasts didn’t grab your attention, the pictures of empty grocery store shelves were almost unavoidable this past week. Predictions by our local meteorologists for snow totals were all over the place, ranging from about eight inches at minimum for most of the state, to upwards of 20 inches in other parts. The numbers on some of the weather maps were truly eye-popping — would-be historic, even — and it immediately reminded me of Christmas Eve in 2009. That blizzard was an event I don’t think I’ll witness again in my lifetime.

Winter storms in Oklahoma are notoriously hard to predict. The weather models that the National Weather Service and local meteorologists use generally overestimate snow totals, and the central part of the state routinely falls victim to the “dry slot” which dramatically reduces the moisture in the middle of storms.

At the time I was writing this blurb, most of the state had received a decent bit of snow, but I think it’s safe to say we’re not experiencing the end of the world. That’s not to say we should ignore weather forecasts going forward. Severe weather predictions in the spring have gotten pretty accurate, after all, but living in Oklahoma for any amount of time teaches someone never to be too certain about how Mother Nature is feeling.

Prior Sundaze comics

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.