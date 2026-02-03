Support Journalism

Norman Ward 6 Councilmember Joshua Hinkle faces a Feb. 10 challenge from Kyle Steele, a systems administrator who believes he would be more representative of the community’s views.

While the two men share similar backgrounds and positions on most topics that permeate Norman’s civic conversation, Hinkle’s vote to approve the Rock Creek Tax Increment Finance District sets the Ward 6 election as a bit of a bellwether for a controversial topic that could ultimately head to voters citywide at some point.

Norman Ward 6 Seen in green, Ward 6 covers a northeast portion of Norman, running south east from the intersection of Indian Hills Road and 12th Avenue NW down to Alameda Street and 36th Avenue NE.

“Hinkle was pro-TIF. I believe it needs to go to a vote of the people, so if I was in his shoes, I would have voted against it,” Steele said in a YouTube video about his candidacy.

In the video, Steele suggested his approach would be more transparent and reflective of the ward. He also noted his agreement with Hinkle on policies outside of the TIF.

“I am not saying Councilmember Hinkle is not transparent — that is not my call,” Steele said. “I could only say that to me, transparency means kind of explaining the critical votes. What is your methodology? (…) And I feel that the current incumbent is not doing that to my personal standard.”

In an interview, Hinkle said he is happy to explain his reasoning on votes and that he respects anyone’s right to run for office. He said representation is about sustained engagement, understanding complex policy and showing up consistently for the community.

“It is my hope that voters in Ward 6 will decide they want experienced leadership with a demonstrated record of engagement and results,” Hinkle said.

If he is reelected, Hinkle would be one of the final councilmembers remaining in their seat after the body approved the TIF less than two years ago. Former Mayor Larry Heikkila was resoundingly defeated in 2024, as was former Ward 1 Councilmember Austin Ball. Ward 2 Councilmember Matt Peacock is not running for that seat this year. Ward 8 Councilmember Scott Dixon is running for reelection unopposed.

Hinkle is a lifelong Norman resident. Steele has lived in Norman for more than 20 years and in Ward 6 for a little over six, he said in an interview. Both men attended Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma. Steele is a self-employed information technology contractor. Hinkle works in the financial services industry. Both volunteer with nonprofits in the Norman area that assist homeless individuals and low-income families.

Candidates support permanent shelter, Hinkle suggests helping families relocate

The Norman City Council unanimously approved the placement of an $8 million bond question on the April 7 ballot to fund the construction of a new 24/7 permanent homeless shelter. The shelter would be located at the old Griffin Memorial Hospital site near Reed Avenue, where the city recently purchased a three-acre lot from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for $74,290. The shelter would be operated by City Care, but owned by the city.

If approved, the project would mark a milestone in Norman’s years-long effort to address homelessness, which has raised questions about the city’s role in the crisis and has pitted financial interests against moral obligation.

Steele said he will vote for the shelter April 7 because he believes it could be a win for both sides of the debate, despite concerns about cost.

“I think the money is worth it, and if you look at the long-term financial benefits of it, City Care has offered to try and do fundraising to pay for the ongoing operation,” Steele said. “I also think there is a moral obligation for us to be helping those less fortunate.”

With Food & Shelter to the north and the Cleveland County Health Department to the east, Hinkle said he believes the proposed shelter will benefit from the proximity of other services. He also suggested a long-term solution for neighborhood residents who are not content with living near the shelter.

“The value of their property, the safety that they feel in their property, I think that has probably been reduced by these efforts,” Hinkle said. “I would like for us to be able to maybe buy them out of their property and provide them fair market value for them to find something that is more suitable.”

Under such a plan, Hinkle said the neighborhood houses could be used for permanent supportive housing. Despite concerns, he said he supports the proposal.

“I feel like we have put a really good package and opportunity together,” Hinkle said. “I am really proud of the work that we have done.”

Candidates reject sprawl, prefer infill strategies

Norman needs 23,226 housing units to meet a projected 2045 population of 185,759, according to a staff report based on AIM Norman, the city’s master plan. Debate over hot to meet that development demand has long been drawn along infill efforts and sprawling new neighborhood strategies. Both Steele and Hinkle prefer continuing an infill focus.

“I think that we have done a lot of things to clear out old ordinances and policies to kind of help create density that we would want in a more urban landscape,” Hinkle said.

Steele said there needs to be a focus on developing where infrastructure already exists, for financial and quality of life reasons.

“If you choose to buy a home in a rural area, or you grew up in a rural area, you are living out there for a reason,” Steele said. “From a purely financial standpoint, like I said, I think we should make more use of our existing infrastructure. If we could have economic growth or development by rezoning or repurposing an area such as Griffin Memorial, (…) I think that is a prime area for development on the east side that already has infrastructure nearby, that does not disrupt the lifestyle of the people around it.”

Hinkle pointed to the recent creation of the Parking and Transit Authority as a related win, given that it could generate revenue for parking developments. He said the city is continuing to explore other ordinance changes.

“I would prefer to keep the sprawl from happening,” Hinkle said.

Candidates would like to diversify economy

Norman’s sales tax revenue spiked in Fiscal Year 2022, but it has since flattened. The revenue stream is the largest contributor to the city’s budget. In 2025, now-retired finance director Anthony Francisco said the city could run a negative fund balance in eight years because of growing expenditures outpacing revenue. Both Hinkle and Steele acknowledged the concern.

“There is not a lot of consumer confidence right now in the market and in spending. A lot of people are saving the money that they have just because of the higher cost,” Hinkle said. “Truthfully, the higher cost of things is generating more tax dollars for us. (…) If it were not for that, I do not think we would be flat, I think we would be running at more of a deficit.”

Hinkle hinted at the need to diversify revenue streams, specifically to pay for new projects without taking from the city’s general fund. He referenced the Parking and Transit Authority as an example. The recently-created body is expected to generate $364,000 in revenue in 2026. He also said shifting toward a pay-as-you-go approach would be ideal. While Hinkle said recent projects have been worth the investment, Norman spends about $19 million annually to service bond debt.

Both Hinkle and Steele want to leverage Norman’s existing quirks, resources and experiences to further stimulate the local economy. Steele suggested looking at events beyond OU football games.

“At the end of the day, one of the ways we can increase the money in the general fund without putting a burden on the current residents is, well, we can increase it with the sales tax from out-of-towners who are visiting or just passing through,” Steele said.

Hinkle suggested ordinance changes to open the door for employers, but he also acknowledged a lack of available lots for manufacturers like Bosch or Hitachi.

The election will be held Feb. 10, with early voting running from Feb. 5-6.

Kevin Eagleson Kevin Eagleson joined NonDoc's newsroom in August 2025 to cover education in Oklahoma. An Oklahoma City native, Eagleson graduated from the University of Oklahoma in May 2025 with degrees in journalism and political science.