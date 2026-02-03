Support Journalism

The Oklahoma Supreme Court has ruled against a referendum that would have allowed Norman residents to vote on a controversial tax increment financing district for the development of a new arena. While it is not immediately clear whether opponents of the project will circulate another petition to trigger a referendum election, the decision was celebrated by Norman business leaders as a green light to move forward.

“We’re just excited to get this going and take the next step in construction and ultimately add this whole entire project to our community,” said Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce.

Plans for the arena, which would be used by the University of Oklahoma’s basketball and women’s gymnastics programs, include a surrounding “entertainment district” featuring new retail, residential and office space near Rock Creek Road at University North Park, a relatively new development in north Norman.

In September 2024, the Norman City Council approved the project plan and the TIF ordinances to fund it despite strong objections from some citizens. Those residents initiated a petition that submitted 10,689 valid signatures to bring the TIF district to a vote of the people.

In February 2025, however, Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin ruled that the proposed ballot’s gist was insufficient, and today’s 8-1 decision from the Oklahoma Supreme Court affirmed his decision.

Critics of the project have expressed concern that the two TIF districts that would divert 100 percent of property and undedicated sales taxes generated in the entertainment district until one of three things happened: the $230 million arena and its associated infrastructure are completely paid off, the districts raise a combined $600 million, or 25 years elapse.

While she noted that state law does not require the actual referendum petition to include a gist at all, Vice Chief Justice Dana Kuehn said the ballot title gist written and included in the referendum by petitioners “inaccurately [described] the maximum amount of public financial assistance” dedicated to the project.

“We agree that the gist misstates the maximum amount of public assistance made to the Rock Creek plan and omits that the TIF districts will remain active until the first of the three triggering events,” Kuehn wrote for the majority. “The misstatement and omission of the three triggering events makes the gist incorrect and misleading.”

‘This gist is inaccurate and thus legally insufficient’

After the referendum petition was verified by Norman’s city clerk, it was challenged in district court by a group favoring the TIF that raised many issues with the proposed ballot’s gist.

Kuehn dismissed many of their concerns, including the omission of what specific plans the developers had for the land and which smaller, dedicated tax streams would be unaffected within the district. However, Virgin found one major sticking point: The gist only mentioned two of three ways the TIF would naturally terminate.

The gist read:

The referendum petition seeks an election for the voters of Norman to approve or reject City of Norman Ordinance 0-2425-2. This Ordinance adopts and approves the “Rock Creek Entertainment District Project Plan.” The Project Plan area is located between Interstate 35 and Max Westheimer Airport, and it runs south from Tecumseh Road to an area just south of Rock Creek Road. The Project Plan creates two Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Districts. Increment District No. 4 allocates 100% of the City’s non-dedicated, general fund and capital improvement sales and use taxes generated in District 4, beginning May 1, 2025. Increment District No. 5 allocates 100% of certain ad valorem taxes (taxes in excess of the base assessed values of property within District 5) generated in District 5, beginning December 31, 2026. Both Districts would last a maximum of 25 years. The Project Plan authorizes project costs of up to $600,000,000 for administration, implementation, and assistance to the Project Developer in financing $230,000,000 in costs related to the construction of an arena, a parking garage, and additional infrastructure. The incremental tax revenues generated and allocated in the TIF Districts, along with all potential state matching funds, would be used to pay for authorized project costs, and for no other purpose.

Joined by all justices except Chief Justice Dustin Rowe, Kuehn took issue with the statement that “both districts would last a maximum of 25 years.”

“The gist in this case suggests that the incremental taxes would last for a period of up to 25 years, rather than ending at the first of three occurrences,” Kuehn wrote. “The gist, therefore, does not provide potential signatories with a clear understanding of how long the obligation would last.”

Kuehn and the majority also argued that the gist inaccurately implied the financial cost would be a total of $830 million.

“The phrasing of the authorized costs in the gist inaccurately conveys that the ordinance (approving the TIFs) and the Rock Creek Plan authorize $600 million in project costs in addition to $230 million in financing instead of $600 million and $230 million as two of three separate triggers,” Kuehn wrote. “The outline provided in this gist is inaccurate and thus legally insufficient.”

If the city could secure a figure of less than $600 million to finance the $230 million arena project — developers previously expressed optimism the financing would cost only $540 million — the TIF would terminate when that figure was reached.

While the project’s cost is $230 million without financing, no city official or developer has publicly expressed the expectation that the project would be paid without financing, which is a mechanism explicitly written into the city’s approved project plan. Rowe, the lone justice to dissent, wrote that he believes the gist offered an accurate summary of a complicated project plan.

“Comparison of the plan, the ordinance and the gist demonstrates that the gist accurately summarizes the governing documents. Protestants simply take issue with how that summary is presented,” Rowe wrote. “The ordinance and the plan are both of great textual complexity and were undoubtedly drafted by lawyers specialized in municipal finance law. To find that the gist is misleading we must conclude the governing documents it summarizes are misleading.”

As for the gist not outlining all three ways the sales tax and property tax TIFs could terminate, Rowe cited the court’s decision regarding State Question 809, when the court ruled “the gist is not required to include ‘every regulatory detail so long as its outline is not incorrect.'”

“Upon review, the gist is not inaccurate, misleading, and is certainly not fraudulent. It synthesizes the technically complex governing documents that — in themselves — are difficult to decipher,” Rowe said. “The gist is not required to resolve such technical complexities — rather it is tasked with providing signatories a fair outline of the measure’s substance to prevent fraud, deceit, or corruption.”

‘The closest expressions of direct democracy’

Both Rowe and Kuehn opened their opinions by noting the importance of Oklahomans’ right to the initiative and to the referendum processes, which are the first and second powers reserved to the people in Oklahoma’s constitution.

“Because the initiative and referendum are the closest expressions of direct democracy, and enshrined in the Oklahoma Constitution, this court has a duty to fully preserve them to the fullest extent permitted by the spirit and letter of the law,” Rowe wrote.

Kuehn acknowledged that courts should not interfere with those rights unless absolutely necessary.

“Because of the sanctity of that right, the power of initiative and referendum ‘should not be crippled, avoided, or denied by technical construction by the courts,'” Kuehn wrote. “A challenger ‘bears a heavy burden to establish any infirmity’ with a petition and any doubt is resolved in favor of the petition.”

The protestants met that burden, according to Kuehn. Rowe disagreed.

“I cannot accept that proponents’ gist is so inadequate as to deprive the voters of their constitutional right to vote — up or down — on the ordinance,” Rowe wrote. “I would allow the ordinance to go to a vote of the people.”

In 2023, a coalition called “Team Norman” announced hopes for a new arena and entertainment district. The coalition featured officials from the City of Norman, Cleveland County, the University of Oklahoma, the Norman Economic Development Coalition, the Norman Chamber of Commerce and VisitNorman.

Martin, the Norman Chamber of Commerce leader, said he was “super excited” by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“This has been a lengthy process because it’s a big project, so we wanted to be respectful of the process and honor that, but this is a great day for Norman,” Martin said. “Frankly, the 8-1 ruling confirms what we already knew: It was a great project that was done the right way, utilizing the tools that Norman has at its resource.”

Martin said he never heard community criticism of the project itself so much as the way it will be financed.

“There certainly always is going to be a lot of different opinions, and that’s why the chamber, we wanted to be very respectful of the process,” Martin said. “The people that signed the petition, their concerns were legitimate, and they needed to be heard.”

He hopes those concerns will be assuaged by the completion of the project.

“Frankly, we’re all in the same boat. We need to see the proof is in the pudding,” Martin said. “My hope is that we all will be overwhelmed with the amount of success that this project is going to have long term for our community.”

Paul Arcaroli, a Norman resident who was one of the three legal proponents of the referendum, released a short statement via Facebook on Tuesday morning.

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court denied our appeal; no public vote,” he wrote. “We will regroup and consider our options. Thanks for your support, Norman.”

OU athletic director and vice president Joe Castiglione released a statement after the decision saying “the planning and development of the Rock Creek Entertainment District is fully underway.”

“This district will grow our city and will present abundant opportunities for us to put on display the power of the essential partnerships necessary to make this dream a reality,” he said. “There’s no doubt that all who visit will come to appreciate what makes our community so special.”

A statement from OU that did not attribute a speaker said the project is “shovel-ready” after waiting for the court’s decision, but stayed short of confirming ground would be broken now that the ruling is out.

“During this delay, we have worked diligently with the County Trust to ensure the development is shovel-ready, advancing a design-build RFP and readying the project for execution,” the statement said. “The positive ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court allows us to continue this momentum.”

Attorney Rob Norman, who represented the three proponents, did not respond to request for comment by the time of this article’s publication.

(Update: This article was updated Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at 3:54 p.m. to include statements from University of Oklahoma officials.)

Andrea Hancock Andrea Hancock became NonDoc’s news editor in September 2024. She graduated in 2023 from Northwestern University. Originally from Stillwater, she completed an internship with NonDoc in 2022.