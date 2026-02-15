As long-time readers well know, I love Top Daug.
While he’s the most mischievous mascot in Oklahoma sports, I don’t believe he started the great popcorn fire of 2026 on Saturday at the Lloyd Noble Center:
How’s OU basketball going? ⬇️ https://t.co/eHIyepYOGY pic.twitter.com/2OuXrpNebl
— Random SEC (@therandomsec) February 14, 2026
Or did he?
The OU men’s basketball team certainly has needed a spark in this season, which sees the Sooners hovering around .500 after a nine-game losing streak that has left them likely to miss the NCAA tournament for the fourth time in the last five years.
But Porter Moser’s squad brought the heat Saturday after the popcorn fire broke out in a terrace snack bar early in their game against Georgia.
After a brief delay, the Sooners won big, which was perhaps the most surprising thing to happen in the building Saturday. It’s always possible the program was the beneficiary of a sneaky favor from a hot Daug, since we all know desperate times call for desperate measures. If the Sooners somehow prevail in most of their final six games and make a run in the SEC tournament, I’ll always imagine Moser’s job being saved by the ear-tugging miscreant I’ve made comics about for years.
Details surrounding the fire aren’t entirely clear at this point, but it was extinguished relatively quickly. Fortunately, it seems no one was hurt.
Could a literal fire ignite the players and help them make March Madness next month? I’ll grab some un-burnt popcorn and watch what happens next at Tennessee on Wednesday, where ESPN says the Sooners have a 15 percent chance to stay hot.
