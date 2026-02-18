Support Journalism

Melvin Platt, a sex offender who has faced new accusations that he filmed assaults of multiple victims, was taken into custody Wednesday at the Oklahoma County Courthouse. District Court Judge Cindy Truong revoked Platt’s suspended sentence from a 2021 sex crime conviction that carried two months in jail for the assault of an ex-girlfriend, Christy de la Torre.

The revocation motion was filed by Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna’s office in 2024 after she charged Platt for fleeing from police in an allegedly stolen vehicle and possessing other stolen property three weeks after his two-month jail term ended.

At Platt’s last hearing Jan. 5, Behenna filed two new counts of rape by instrumentation following a “lengthy” investigation of video evidence provided in 2024 by women who accused Platt of assaulting them.

“I think people will feel safer with him in custody,” Alex Palmer, an attorney representing de la Torre, said after Wednesday’s hearing.

Platt’s attorney, Scott Anderson, declined to comment.

De la Torre, who aided in presenting video evidence of Platt’s alleged crimes to the Edmond Police Department, provided a statement about Wednesday’s development.

“I have waited nearly five years, approximately 1,801 days, to see justice served for the crimes that Melvin Platt committed against me,” de la Torre said. “Melvin Platt has been given undeserved chances. He has been free for five years. He has committed additional crimes during these five years.”

De la Torre claims other victims are recorded in the digital evidence she helped turn over to police, although Behenna’s office said they do not expect to file more charges. Still, de la Torre asked Behenna to push for justice by revoking Platt’s suspended sentence and prosecuting his other charges.

“Make it clear that violating a plea agreement means something to this court and is punishable by incarceration,” de la Torre said. “Prove to me that after five years of anguish, torment and fear, I matter and my rights matter.”

Platt pleads not guilty in OKC police chase charges

Also on Wednesday, Platt pleaded not guilty during his arraignment for the charges of endangering others while eluding a police officer and possessing stolen property.

The 2024 police chase occurred when Oklahoma City police attempted to conduct a traffic stop after officers identified a stolen license plate on the vehicle Platt was driving. After multiple units pursued Platt, footage obtained from OCPD shows him exiting his vehicle at Quail Springs Mall as officers continued the chase on foot.

Platt discarded “a duffle bag containing some fake documents and a large amount of cash,” according to an OKCPD spokesman. Police caught Platt on the Highland Park Boulevard bridge.

A blind plea and sentencing for the 2021 felony assault case and pre-trial hearing for the revocation are scheduled for April 8. A spokeswoman for Behenna’s office said Platt’s revocation Wednesday means he should remain in the Oklahoma County Jail until he receives a new sentence.

