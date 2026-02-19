Support Journalism

In partnership with KSWO 7News, NonDoc is hosting a 2026 Oklahoma gubernatorial debate ahead of the Republican primary election at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 28, on the campus of Cameron University in Lawton.

To qualify for participation in the GOP gubernatorial primary debate, candidates must achieve at least 12 percent support in a publicly released, scientific poll — unaffiliated with any campaign or political party — by May 1.

The campaign managers of four Republican candidates who met that threshold in a recent poll — Gentner Drummond, Charles McCall, Mike Mazzei and Chip Keating — have committed their candidates to attend the May 28 debate.

Co-moderated by Tres Savage of NonDoc and Justin Rose of KSWO, the debate will be held in the Cameron University Theatre on the southwest corner of 27th Street and A Avenue. All questions will be written and asked by professional journalists.

Candidates who do not meet the qualification threshold will be emailed a set of questions following the debate with a deadline for response. Those questions and answers will be published on NonDoc prior to the June 16 primary election.

The debate, titled Primary Function, will be streamed live by KSWO on its website, its Facebook page and NonDoc’s Facebook page. In the days following the debate, KSWO will air the recording on its TV channel, and The Frontier will lead fact-checking efforts.

Seating for the public is limited and available only by reservation. Those interested in attending can RSVP for reserved seats through this Google Form.

Sponsors of NonDoc’s 2026 debate series include Hilliary Communications, AARP Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Public School Resource Center, the Oklahoma Association of REALTORS, McSpadden, Milner & Rott and the Scholars Strategy Network. Other charitable sponsorships for the debate series are available.

Gubernatorial GOP primary set for June 16

With official candidate filing scheduled for the first week of April, nine Republicans have already declared their candidacy for the 2026 race:

House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson is the only Democrat to have declared for the 2026 gubernatorial race. Meanwhile, Billy Wagner, Robert Brooks Sr. and Jerry Griffin have registered campaign committees as independent candidates.

