Once upon a time in 2022, the co-founders of Epic Charter Schools were charged with the crimes of embezzlement, racketeering and conspiracy.

It’s an old tale that you may not recall, and with so many delays to the rightfully-dubbed “Epic preliminary hearings,” I was wondering if they would ever actually conclude.

Well, after 18 hours of testimony this past week, the Epic preliminary hearings that began in March 2024 came to a close two years later — sort of. Apparently the judge is going to rule in April whether enough evidence was presented against Ben Harris and David Chaney for the state to proceed to trial against them.

As someone who has drawn a comic about this saga before, to me the barbs traded by two of the principal attorneys within the courtroom seemed epic enough to be labeled as “on-brand.” The main focus of last week’s proceedings involved the questioning of Josh Brock, who was originally charged with Harris and Chaney but who chose to testify as part of a plea agreement.

With so much tension built up on the case over the past four years, the lawyers found way to sprinkle a little spice on the questioning. On Friday, Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Harmon called Harris’ defense attorney, Joe White “the world’s largest leprechaun,” with White later seemingly wanting to physically fight Harmon, saying he “wished he had an opportunity with him.”

The repartee was Epic, indeed. Considering this drama unfolded during just the preliminary hearings, perhaps the table is set for more fireworks in the future. With that in mind, maybe the full trial should be set for an octagon instead of the Oklahoma County Courthouse — if it comes to fruition.

Mike Allen Mike Allen is a graphic designer, painter, printer and tailor. He has a fine art degree from the University of Oklahoma.