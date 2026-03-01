Support Journalism

The Massachusetts man indicted in Oklahoma County with sending a letter that impersonated then-Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters sent a letter to Attorney General Gentner Drummond and media members today promising to plead guilty and asking for the attorney general of Tennessee to charge him for a 2024 arson where a trailer full of Bibles was burned outside a controversial pastor’s church.

Owen Thomas Cunningham emailed his letter (embedded below) to Drummond’s communications team, nine media outlets and two members of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee where Cunningham took credit for the burning of a trailer filled with “about 200 Bibles” outside of Global Vision Church in Mt. Juliet on Easter morning.

Cunningham thanked Drummond for the indictment against him for his actions in August 2024 when he mailed Oklahoma school district superintendents a letter posing as Walters that disseminated “supervisory” documents and guidance about biblical instruction at a time when Walters had been pushing to place a Bible in every Oklahoma public school classroom.

“As a left-wing political activist who fears prison less than he fears false Christians and/or white supremacists, I am happy to learn that there continue to be American law enforcement officials who are still interested in prosecuting white native-English-speakers, like me, for their crimes,” Cunningham wrote to Drummond on Sunday.

Offering a “guarantee” of cooperation with Drummond’s office and saying he plans to plead guilty to the misdemeanor charge against him in Oklahoma, Cunningham then claimed credit for the Easter 2024 Bible burning in Tennessee, which appears to have gone unsolved for nearly two years.

“Is there any chance you could reach out to your counterpart in the state of Tennessee, A.G. Jonathan Skrmetti, and urge him to follow your lead, and get him to issue an indictment for the religiously motivated anti-Christian hate crime, of arson, which I committed in Mt. Juliet TN in March 2024?” Cunningham wrote to Drummond. “I allege that I am the person who perpetrated this act of anti-Christian arson, and I could have substantiated this to the Sheriff’s Office of Wilson County TN, by sharing details of the crime that were not released to the public. The law enforcement officials of Wilson County TN seemed more interested in holding the investigation in permanent limbo, neither interviewing any persons of interest, nor declaring the charges dropped. It seems, alas, law enforcement officials in Tennessee are not as competent and dedicated as their colleagues are in Oklahoma.”

Drummond’s office did not respond to a request for comment prior to the publication of this article. Cunningham did not answer a phone call to the number listed in his letter, although the voice mail message was set up in his name.

Cunningham wrote that about 200 bibles were burned on the trailer that he claims he left in front of Global Vision Bible Church‘s former location on Chandler Road on March 31, 2024. Global Vision’s pastor, Greg Locke, infamously called COVID-19 a “fake pandemic” and attended the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol rally that led to the insurrection. More recently, he has preached about exorcism and demonic possession.

Cunningham has yet to be arraigned for his indictment in Oklahoma County, which occurred Feb. 12.

Read Owen Cunningham’s full letter to AG Gentner Drummond

(Editor’s note: The following letter is pasted in full without editing or revision except to remove Cunningham’s address.)

Dear Mr. Drummond: I apologize for my delay in acknowledging indictment CM-2026-0382, recently handed down by your office. As a left-wing political activist who fears prison less than he fears false Christians and/or white supremacists, I am happy to learn that there continue to be American law enforcement officials who are still interested in prosecuting white native-English-speakers, like me, for their crimes. It proves that, despite his best efforts, our autocratic tyrant of a President, Donald John Trump, and his triumvirate of incompetent and unqualified stooges (Pam Bondi, Kash Patel, and Kristi Noem), have not fully succeed in converting the USA’s law enforcement apparatus into nothing more than a toy with which to harrass and terrorize the ESL POCs who make up a significant portion of contributors to the American economy’s capitalist labor force. I plan to plead guilty to all the charges set forth in your indictment against me, as soon as I am arraigned at an Oklahoma court. You have my guarantee of intent to fully collaborate with your office in this matter. I am already in the process of making travel arrangements for Oklahoma City. However, in the meantime, I do have one favor to ask. Is there any chance you could reach out to your counterpart in the state of Tennessee, A.G. Jonathan Skrmetti, and urge him to follow your lead, and get him to issue an indictment for the religiously motivated anti-Christian hate crime, of arson, which I committed in Mt. Juliet TN in March 2024? As was reported in The Tennessean, and other news outlets, including USA Today, about 200 Bibles were set on fire in front of Pastor Greg Locke’s Global Vision Bible Church early in the morning of Easter Sunday 2024 (this was at Global Vision’s old location, on Chandler Road). The news coverage explained that the Bibles had been piled in a flatbed trailer which had been towed to the spot and then abandoned by an as-yet unidentified lone perpetrator. I allege that I am the person who perpetrated this act of anti-Christian arson, and I could have substantiated this to the Sheriff’s Office of Wilson County TN, by sharing details of the crime that were not released to the public. The law enforcement officials of Wilson County TN seemed more interested in holding the investigation in permanent limbo, neither interviewing any persons of interest, nor declaring the charges dropped. It seems, alas, law enforcement officials in Tennessee are not as competent and dedicated as their colleagues are in Oklahoma. Thank you for your service. I look forward to working with you to facilitate the doing of justice, and thereby, showing our clueless, illegitimate President what taking responsibility for one’s actions actually looks like. Sincerely, Owen “616” Cunningham

Wilmington, MA

Tres Savage Tres Savage (William W. Savage III) has served as editor in chief of NonDoc since the publication launched in 2015. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma and worked in health care for six years before returning to the media industry. He is a nationally certified Mental Health First Aid instructor and serves on the board of the Oklahoma Media Center.