If it wants to change the way Oklahoma apportions its legislative and congressional districts after the 2020 U.S. Census, the group People Not Politicians will have to refile its initiative petition. In a ruling today, the Oklahoma Supreme Court invalidated the language of State Question 804 on grounds that its summary provided to citizens was not “sufficiently informative to reveal its design and purpose.”

“We find the gist fails to alert potential signatories about the true nature of the proposed constitutional amendment,” the majority opinion concluded. “The gist is not subject to amendment by this court, and as a result, the only remedy is to strike the petition from the ballot.”

The majority opinion, written by Justice Doug Combs, was concurred with by seven other justices, although Justice James Edmondson dissented in part. Justice John Reif dissented in full.

Arguments regarding two challenges to Initiative Petition 420 — which would have become State Question 804 — were heard Tuesday, Jan. 21. The other challenge was denied by the court.

Robert McCampbell and Travis Jett of the law firm Gable Gotwals argued the challenge in court.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court ordered that petition 420 be stricken from the ballot,” McCampbell said in the statement. “The proposed redistricting commission would be selected without regard to the will of the voters. The people of Oklahoma should not be asked to sign a petition without knowing the relevant facts.”

Andy Moore, executive director of People Not Politicians, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning prior to the publication of this story. Neither did Saxum, the group’s public relations firm.

The group could refile its redistricting proposal with an adjusted “gist,” the required summary of the proposal displayed to citizens during the signature-gathering process.

Moore’s group launched its redistricting ballot initiative in October, arguing that the current legislative-controlled redistricting process for congressional and legislative maps is “an election in reverse.”

“The way the system is now, it allows politicians to draw their own districts and, in effect, pick their own voters. That’s an election in reverse,” Moore said at the time. “We elect them, but when it comes to the redistricting process, they are the ones picking their own voters. That’s not fair, it’s not right.”

Legislative leaders, however, have criticized Moore’s proposal and have tried to connect the group to national redistricting efforts by Democrats.

“I’m pleased with the court’s ruling,” Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat (R-OKC) said in a statement Tuesday. “This is nothing more than a power grab by out-of-state liberal activists. As I have said before, the Senate will handle this job in a professional and thorough manner. The Senate will announce more details soon about its redistricting process.”

House Speaker Charles McCall (R-Atoka) also panned the redistricting proposal in October.

“This petition is a solution in search of a problem in a state like Oklahoma that has not had problems with or successful lawsuits over its redistricting process. The convoluted 14-page process the petitioners want makes the system more complicated and less accountable to voters,” McCall said.

State Question 804 would have amended the Oklahoma Constitution, meaning it would have needed about 178,000 valid signatures from registered voters to make a 2020 ballot.