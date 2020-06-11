Support Journalism

Two Oklahoma State University Cowboy alumni are set to compete in the June 30 Republican primary to represent House District 33.

Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater) has held the seat since 2018 and is running for reelection. Talley is the vice chairman of the House Children, Youth and Family Services Committee. He recently opposed legislation that shifted certain powers from municipalities to the governor in case of a health emergency. Talley also voted against SB 210 — a bill that reinstituted a notary requirement for absentee ballots.

Riding in as Talley’s lone challenger is Brice Chaffin. Chaffin has no previous political experience and is running because of concerns over “a number of liberal decisions” made during Talley’s tenure, according to Chaffin’s website.

The two cowboys will be shooting it out in the Republican primary on June 30. No other party has a candidate in the election, so the winner of the GOP primary will represent HD 33.

The following information was garnered from publicly available sources.

HD 33 at a glance

Current office holder: Rep. John Talley

Zip codes represented: 73027, 73044, 73063, 73073, 74023, 74030, 74032, 74045, 74059, 74062, 74074, 74075, 74085, 74824

Cities/Townships represented: Coyle, Cushing, Drumright, Mulhall, Orlando, Perkins, Ripley, Stillwater, Yale

Candidates

John Talley (R, incumbent)

Profession: State representative, minister

Platform: Though Talley’s website offers few specifics on his policy positions beyond, he has voted in support of allowing local government to exercise control during health emergencies and in favor of measures to teach Oklahoma school children about “consent” during sexual education courses. His campaign website places emphasis on what Talley says is his personal motto: “Focus on the positive.”

According to Talley’s website, he has spent his tenure working to make the communities in his district “safer and provide more educational and economic opportunities.”

The Anadarko native is an ordained minister and earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from Oklahoma State University. Talley is also the director of the Fellowship for Christian Athlete’s North Central Oklahoma region.

More Info: Website | Facebook | Twitter

Brice Chaffin (R)

Profession: U.S. Army veteran, operator at Plains All American Pipeline

Platform: Chaffin, who sports facial hair rivaling that of Pistol Pete himself, attended Oklahoma State University to study political science originally. He later joined the U.S. Army as a chaplain assistant before returning to OSU and earning a degree in studio art.

Chaffin describes himself as a traditional conservative on his campaign website, writing that he is pro-life and a supporter of gun rights. In the past, he has criticized Talley for doing too little to protect Second Amendment rights, writing that Talley’s “F” rating from the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association was “unacceptable.”

Chaffin has received endorsements from OK2A and Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights, a group that supports “family choice” in areas such as vaccines, medical marijuana and midwife access, according to its website.

According to Chaffin’s website, his values are heavily influenced by the Bible, and he aims to represent the “right-minded, hard-working Oklahomans” who “deserve solid conservative representation” in the Legislature.

More Info: Website | Facebook | Twitter