Get ready for a total eclipse of the…sky?

Monday’s upcoming total solar eclipse is making a lot of headlines leading up to it, but not all of them have been positive. I’ve seen plenty of discussion online about the difference between 80 percent coverage of the sun, and 100 percent. While the arguments for experiencing the line of totality are convincing, it appears possible that no one in the state of Oklahoma will get the chance.

You guessed it: In typical Oklahoma springtime fashion, our esteemed weather forecasters are predicting it will be cloudy Monday, or at least mostly so. Many seem to fear that cloud cover will ruin what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, which would last about three or four minutes a little east of Idabel. The next total solar eclipse that will touch the United States won’t happen until 2044, and even then it will only be in a few northern states.

If you’re traveling to the southeast portion of the state today to stake out Oklahoma’s 31 miles of centerline, at least you’ll have the natural beauty the area affords, and there’s a great little pizza shop in Hochatown worth visiting to cure your eclipse blues, or should I say grays?

