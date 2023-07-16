Support Journalism

Good help is hard to come by, they say, even when it’s from the most prominent attorney in the state.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond recently asked the Oklahoma Legislature to give him the power to represent Gov. Kevin Stitt in a lawsuit filed against him and the U.S. Department of the Interior by four tribes over casino gaming compacts. Drummond has called the fight “a waste of state resources.”

The governor’s office, meanwhile, seems to think being represented by Drummond would be an ill-advised gamble and has outright rejected the move. The arguments for either side of this issue fall well into the technical, with Stitt general counsel Trevor Pemberton citing the Oklahoma Rules of Professional Conduct heavily in a response letter to legislative leaders.

I’m not much of a gambler myself, and I’m even less of a lawyer. Should I split a pair of fours at the blackjack table? Should I file a motion for summary judgment in court? Beats me. Roll the dice and let it rip. Buy the ticket, take the ride. Etc. Etc.

Like many Oklahomans, my biggest frustration with this incredibly boring game of craps between the Stitt administration and tribal nations is that Oklahoma has not yet managed to legalize sports betting at a time when states around the country are finally doing so.

In court and in sport, I realize that many people look for a way to tip the odds in their favor. As far as this litigation goes, it appears Stitt thinks that means working with someone other than Drummond.

Past Sundaze comics

Introducing a Razr-thin margin of plausible deniability

Bright future: OKC Thunder rookies ready to get to work

Blockbuster: Oklahoma weather presents DVD-size hail

Uncommon ground in Edmond: No art of compromise?

Stitt knows how to get, how to get to Override Street

Former Justice Steven Taylor broke open a tie ballgame

Welcome to the whirlwind of graduation season

All aboard? Coordinating an Edmond, Norman, OKC commuter rail vote

Dunkin’ on each other for ‘Donuts with the Governor’

Oklahoma’s turnpike expansion plan faces road blocks

Easter Sundaze: Trying to save a dime in the egg aisle

Preserving Hafer Park memories: Welcome to paradise

Oklahoma’s Broadband Office and the mystery of missing meeting minutes

March Madness 2023: So your bracket is in shambles

Will the Oklahoma House lock in Daylight Saving Time?

SQ 820: We’ve got another election on our hands

Cockfighting fight turns back time at Oklahoma Capitol

Valentine voting: For the love of democracy

Last week on This Old Attorney General’s Office

Budget hearing previews the last ride of Mark McBride

Plenty of cooks in the Oklahoma education kitchen

Here’s looking at you, me: The two jobs of Ryan Walters

Compared to recent years, 2022 seemed tolerable

‘This is a BFD’: The romance of nuclear fusion heats up

Weird local rules mean extra Edmond elections

2022 World Cup draws cause cultural comparisons

Straight party voting throws quite a rager in Oklahoma

An ‘I voted’ sticker is the prize for enduring all these ads

Halloween can be a tough time to mind your diet

Answer the question? The art of political dodgeball

How hideous can the Ugly Season get before it’s over?

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’