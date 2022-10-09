Support Journalism

When we typically think of the fall season, images of trees in blazing colors and the smell of pumpkin spice come to mind. Beautiful right?

Well, the year 2022 is here to ruin your fun, because we are now entering the ugly part of the election cycle. To make matters worse, if you are a Sooner fan, you have an incredibly ugly season of football to watch.

It’s convenient, then, that you can consume both at the same time on network television every Saturday, although these two things make me want to turn my TV off. The mudslinging political ads pop up at random commercial breaks, and they are not the most welcoming messages to see after an opposing quarterback has fired a pass over the OU defense. Perhaps the upcoming weeks will get better for the football team, but the ugly season of campaigning will only get worse before Nov. 8, with more campaigns turning negative as polls tighten.

Mercifully, it appears both of these seasons will be over in a month. Until then, it’s going to be a slog.

Past Sundaze comics

Down goes Dumpty: OKC Egg Church has a great fall

Many options for brand synergy in the OKC film industry

This season includes new adventures in OU tailgating

SQ 820: Don’t bogart that initiative petition, my friend

Appreciating a brief splash on OKC’s art timeline

New OKC arena proposal benefits from public discussion

Burn it down: Sun exacts revenge on Earth

Project Carrot: Oklahoma weighs battery plant options

Gov. Kevin Stitt asks Auditor Cindy Byrd for a TPS report

Epic affidavit makes for light reading over lunch

Recognize the old man’s wisdom this Father’s Day

What would convince Markwayne Mullin to debate?

Overtime: The match continues with special sessions

Professor Swadley and the cheese-melting machine

Call me Tag Agent: In Catoosa, a replacement steps up

Where Mother’s Day comes sweeping down the plain

It’s a tough life being ‘The Patriot’

Frugal rabbit worried about the price of eggs

‘Resistance is futile’: Beware of the Borg in election year

Oklahoma’s mysterious case of The Winchester Burger

Night owls want daylight saving time to be permanent

The power of bitcoin mining in Oklahoma

Does Holland have a snowball’s chance for the Senate?

David Holt rides wave of popularity to reelection

Oklahoma winter weather drifts in and out of our lives

Tom Brady retirement talk: Goodbye to the GOAT?