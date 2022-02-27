Support Journalism

It’s the end of an era, or it will be soon, I suppose.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) has announced that he will be retiring on Jan. 3 of next year from the seat he has filled since 1995.

While it’s still early in the process, the question of who will replace Inhofe in a special 2022 election is a wide open one. Amid rampant speculation about potential candidates, Inhofe’s chief of staff, Luke Holland, officially announced his candidacy Friday during Inhofe’s retirement phone call with media.

The next day, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK2) went against the grain of accepted public relations strategy and decided to distribute a press release about his candidacy on a Saturday afternoon. Numerous other candidates could file for the seat.

With Inhofe officially endorsing his Holland, many may immediately wonder if Holland’s views on climate change are, umm, similar in nature to those of his boss. Holland indeed told journalists that man-made climate change has been “the greatest hoax perpetuated” on Americans, to the detriment of oil and gas interests.

Does this mean Luke Holland shares Inhofe’s propensity for theatrics about the subject? It’s likely that we’ll find out within the next several months as the campaigns for Inhofe’s U.S. Senate seat get rolling.

