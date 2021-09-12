Support Journalism

Our esteemed governor is betting big that he’ll be able to “get this done” on sports gambling in Oklahoma, but he’s going to have some mountainous hurdles along the way.

Namely, Gov. Kevin Stitt will have to address his, quite frankly, bizarre feud with the major tribes in our state. Considering the tribes’ popularity with both Republicans and Democrats in the Oklahoma Legislature, all roads to sportsbook go through them. So if this is going to happen, some sensible conversations between all parties need to be the next step.

Do I see that happening any time soon? No, but the dollars at stake with legalized sports gambling could have a way of cooling heads eventually. Perhaps Stitt just needs to toss a pigskin around for a while and loosen up; I hear back in ’82 he could throw it a quarter-mile.

